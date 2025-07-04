Name: Rógan Graham

Location: South London

Occupation: Freelance writer & curator

Links: Rógan’s work, upcoming screenings

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Sunday, late morning, I like to leave the cinema at lunch time so I have another excuse to sit down and do something I love - eat. I’d take a trip to the cinema any day of the week in the late morning but it feels most right to start a Sunday at the movies.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I could shout out so many, but my top 5 have to be Peckhamplex, Barbican, Prince Charles Cinema, BFI and Broadway Nottingham. All of these venues have been pivotal parts of my cinephile development, whether I’ve worked there, curated there or cried a lot there.

I had a horrible time at University in Nottingham, I’m a born and raised South Londoner which meant I grew up in bubble of diverse cultures and inclusive attitudes. The racism and classism I experienced at University drove me straight into the arms of Broadway, I probably spent more time there than on campus, I still have all my ticket stubs. The first time I saw Moonlight was on their biggest screen, and I sat by myself and sobbed after. When I saw You Were Never Really Here I remember the ground feeling like quicksand beneath me as I left the cinema. I remember seeing Blade Runner 2049 there on the opening Friday and a drunk Scottish man shouted at the screen that it was a pile of shit (I don’t disagree). I felt community there even when I was alone - I communed with cinema baby!

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

I hate eating in a movie theatre, I’ll bring my own room temp bottle of water, thanks. If I’m pressed for time beforehand or don’t want to eat too late, I will inhale a Sainsbury’s meal deal during the trailers: Chicken caesar wrap, raspberry juicy water and Kinder Bueno.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Contrary to my previous answer I believe cinemas should sell pizza by the slice. Popcorn is an insane staple of cinema culture, I just had to say that somewhere.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Rugrats in Paris at Peckhamplex! I would have been 4 years old and it was probably someone's birthday - who let the dogs out!

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

It was actually a shorts programme that I curated as part of my Black Debutantes season at the BFI, the programme was called Performance Pains and features Julie Dash’s Illusions, Ngozi Onwurah’s Flight of the Swan and Mati Diop’s A Thousand Suns.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I would honestly give anything to see Mariah Carey’s Glitter the week it was released in 2001.

Glitter dir. Vondie Curtis-Hall (20th Century Fox)

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

So much leg room and space to stash your bag and big coat (I almost always have a big coat). Cup holders. Wide arm rests so you don't have to jostle with your neighbour. In the middle of the row towards the front of the screen - fewer distractions from people moving around, a more direct energy between you and the movie.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

More matinee screenings, no Disney monopoly week of release, no popcorn, no military or police recruitment ads before the film.

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

I think it would be nice if there were a couple of screenings of longer titles with intermissions, but not mandatory. And I wouldn’t choose it personally, I’m an adult.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

No… is that bad? Is that an indictment of me or the trailer editors?

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Akinola Davies Jr.’s My Father’s Shadow, Harry Lighton’s Pillion, Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love. The new PTA, I guess.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Todd Haynes and Rachel Weisz for a Nigella Lawson biopic. PLEASE.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Spice World.

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

There is something so incredibly profound about sitting in a dark room with strangers and letting a whole other world, from a stranger’s brain, just pull you inside it. Film is a craft, and I think because movies are accessible, people think it doesn’t have value. How backwards! I like to think movies are accessible because they’re so valuable, how could something so divine not be shared!

We should soak films up in the setting they’re designed for before we can’t any more. May that day never come!