Name: Rawan Hage

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Actress

Links: Rawan’s IG, The Girl Dinner Series

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

It depends on the time of the year. I tend to like either a matinee on a weekday when it’s quiet and no one’s around, or an early evening movie during winter so it’s not too late but still dark out when I leave.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

Well, I’m an AMC member—I like that they have recliner seats. I used to go to the Universal City Walk AMC a lot when I lived closer.

I recently went to Look Cinemas in Glendale and it was really cute, smaller theater but comfy seats.

So many people say they love Alamo Drafthouse but I’ve yet to go, I need to check it out!

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Popcorn and M&M’s. I grab a little bit of popcorn and a little bit of M&M and mix them in my palm because if I pour the entire package the M&Ms will fall to the bottom.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Maybe a really good personal pizza I can bring in from a real pizza place.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Titanic. It was incredible. I was 7 or 8 and I remember it to a T. My mom took me to see it and told my younger siblings that she was taking me to a doctor’s appointment (at night!), because they were too young to come with. I was also probably too young, I don’t know how they ended up taking me. That was literally what started my love for movies and filmmaking.

Titanic dir. James Cameron (Paramount)

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

The Voice of Hind Rajab as part of a Hollyoud Club screening.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Seeing The Matrix in theaters would have been epic.

8. Tell me about your ideal movie theater seat.

Recliners. Also, why not seats with a massage function if you paid extra? If they could give us blankets too that’d be so nice (I think iPic maybe does that). I went to Prytania Theater in New Orleans and they had the option for heated seats!

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Just better design. Have more art in the lobby. The vibes have to be nicer… A better smell? How about some incense? Theaters just feel very sterile right now for the most part. Just make it more nice and comfortable so people feel like they’re watching a movie at home.

10. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. I watched it in Jersey with my cousins and the theater was so animated, everyone laughing and talking at the screen— which can sometimes be annoying— but in this case it was so fun. And then we went to a White Castle after— immersive experience.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen recently that stuck with you?

Bugonia which I haven’t seen yet but am looking forward to.Anytime an actor shaves her head for a film (like V for Vendetta) you know it’s about to be epic.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Bugonia! I also still haven’t seen One Battle After Another.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

I love what Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone. have been doing. I’d love to see what Yorgos would do with someone like Julia Roberts, where she can tap into her weird, out-there energy. She’s one of my favorite actresses.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Avatar but not when there’s conflict. When they’re just hanging out.

Avatar dir. James Cameron (20th Century Fox)

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Keep the industry alive so I can have a job!

But also, movies are just meant to be seen that way. It adds to the escapism of it all.