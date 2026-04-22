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11am Saturday

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heather's avatar
heather
2d

“I love gummy candy of all kinds, especially Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, and Nerds Gummy Clusters (which I think we all agree is the best invention of the 21st century).” PERIOD!!! Also would love a snack choice that combines all three

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alisa mackay's avatar
alisa mackay
2d

bon bon at a movie theater is inspired

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