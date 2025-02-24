Name: Olivia Deaton

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Film & Podcast Producer

Links: Intermission Podcast, Olivia’s IG, Letterboxd



1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

If I have the opportunity, I love seeing a matinee on a weekday – it just feels so romantic. If it’s on the weekend, my ideal time is around 8pm. I don’t like going to a 6-7pm movie because that’s my prime dinner time and the movie snacks just don’t cut it for me!

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

My go-to is Burbank Town Center 6 because the parking is easy and there’s no service in the theaters, so people usually aren’t on their phones. Still, I always prefer the aura of a local indie theater like the Los Feliz 3 (which also has the best popcorn out of any theater I’ve been to in LA). There’s something really nostalgic about not being able to reserve my seats in advance and buying the tickets when I get there. It reminds me of how going to the movies was like in my childhood.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

A hot dog with ketchup, mustard, and relish with a giant vanilla cherry coke zero.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

If I made the rules then I would always have a full charcuterie board with manchego cheese, green grapes, prosciutto, pepperoni, fig & olive crackers, chocolate truffles, and dark chocolate peanut butter cups.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

This is one of those questions that make me wonder if this actually happened or if I’m making up a memory based on stories from my family. But if I remember correctly, Finding Nemo is the first movie I saw in theaters. I would’ve been three years old and have a vague memory of tearing up from the opening scene.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

I’m Still Here — I really hope Fernanda Torres wins best actress.

Fernanda Torres in I’m Still Here dir. Walter Salles

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I wish I was old enough to have seen any of the Lord of the Rings movies in theaters and I’m so jealous of anyone who has. The first time I watched them was on a living room TV, and I just don’t think that does them justice. I’m still waiting for a re-release in theaters so I can live out my dream.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

If I’m at an AMC theater I like to be in the smack center with the full reclining seats so I can put my feet up. If I’m at a theater like Vidiots or Los Feliz 3, I like to be closer to the front and on the edge of the row, otherwise I can’t see well if someone tall sits in front of me.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

I would add adult only screenings (especially for animated and horror movies).

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

I absolutely LOVE and appreciate them so much when a movie is longer than 2.5 hours! When you’re sitting for almost 3 hours or more sipping on a large fountain drink, you’ll definitely need to go to the bathroom at some point. But, since it’s a huge pet peeve of mine to miss part of a movie, I often just stay and sit uncomfortably instead. Plus, what filmmaker would want someone to get up and leave during their movie? Please, just add an intermission if your movie is long!

Side note, I also think intermissions are a cute way to discuss how you feel about the movie with friends, or even meet someone new :)

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

I don't often seek movie trailers out (except for when I see movies at a theater) because I really like the experience of going into a movie with as little information about the story as possible. That being said, I remember seeing the Us trailer for the first time and I thought it was one of the scariest trailers I'd ever seen. Even though that movie came out six years ago now, the song I Got Five On It is still, and will always be, synonymous with the movie. The way they edited that song into the score and beats of the trailer was perfect!

Us dir. Jordan Peele watch trailer here

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Mickey 17 and anything else Robert Pattinson will be starring in.

Mickey 17 dir. Bong Joon Ho in theaters March 7th

13. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

I’d love to see Sean Baker and Pamela Anderson work together.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

When I was a kid I wanted to live in Halloweentown so bad but now I wish I could live in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Land.

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

You will never be more immersed in a movie than when you are at the theater. When you’re at home there are way too many distractions that take away from the movie and it’s easier for life to get in the way of fully escaping. When you go see a movie in theaters you are dedicating yourself fully, and the experience is incomparable.