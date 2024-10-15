Name: Ochuko Akpovbovbo

Occupation: Business, culture, & gen-z trends reporter

Links:

’s Substack

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I love going to the cinema right in the middle of the day for some reason. I enjoy disappearing into that small, dark bubble and then emerging a few hours later with so much to talk about and so much of the day left. Especially in the summer, coming back out to the heat and sunshine is a really cool feeling.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

There's this slightly run-down, hole-in-the-wall place called Aladdin Theater in Portland. My friends and I went there a lot in college, and when I return each summer, we make it a point to have an Aladdin trip.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Okay, I’m one of those people who always brings her own snacks—so Hot Cheetos and Sprite, always.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

I would low-key love to have a full meal in the cinema. Totally unrealistic, but garlic mac and cheese with wings sounds great to me.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

This is a tough one. It would have been back home in Nigeria, but I can’t remember now. I do remember watching Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs on a school trip in elementary school, though. That was fun.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

I saw Challengers a few months ago. So freaking good. That final match scene—unreal.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

The Substance, for sure. For some reason, I can't find it playing in theaters near me, and it’s one of those movie experiences I know would be great to watch in the cinema. Not just because of the movie itself, but also to see everyone else’s reactions.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

Middle of the row, for sure, and one or two rows up from the middle row, if that makes sense. I really love to feel like I’m in the middle of things—completely swallowed up by the experience itself.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Leg room, for sure. My knees are a little wonky, and I wish there was a way for me to elevate them without being obnoxious, you know? Also, better snacks. I’m really not a fan of cinema candy.

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

I enjoy the previews. They get me in the mood. After about three, I get a bit restless, though. So, three or four, maybe.

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

With a group, 100%. I’m one of those annoying moviegoers who likes to make faces when something happens and trade whispers and stuff. Honestly, the bigger the group, the better—so there’s at least a few people to match my energy.

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

I’m definitely going to see Gladiator 2 in the cinema, and maybe also Wicked if I’m in the right mood.

Gladiator 2 dir. Ridley Scott Photo cred

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

A movie I can watch over and over again is Flipped. There’s something so precious and wholesome about watching young love unfold that way.

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

Hmm, if I’m being honest, I couldn’t tell you. I’m not cultured enough to pay attention to who directed what.

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

This isn’t a movie, but it’s a show—I’d love to live in Gilmore Girls or Hart of Dixie.