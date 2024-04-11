15 Questions With Nora Henick
eBay sleuth and amateur baker, 📍NY.
(Editor’s note: Nora is the founder of one of my favorite Substacks, thanks it’s from).
1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?
I like a daytime movie. I think there are some movies you see and you just need to see sunlight after them. In terms of day, any day is a good day to see a movie.
2. What’s your favorite movie theater?
I don’t have…
