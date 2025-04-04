Name: Natalie Petozzi

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Film Publicity at Ginsberg Libby

Links: Natalie’s Letterboxd

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Spiritually 10am on a Friday morning is my ideal timing but that’s hard to align with my schedule. If I’m seeing a movie recreationally, I’m likely opting for Sunday at 3pm or Tuesday-Friday at 7:30pm. I find 9pm showtimes quite challenging but once in a while I’ll dabble in a midnight screening. It needs to be a genre film in a packed theater to really get the adrenaline pumping.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

As a former mall rat, I’m partial to a mall theater and The Grove AMC is my local go-to. It’s like the Disney version of a mall and I will always be charmed by the fountain. My phone doesn’t get reception inside which is a blessing if I’m there for fun and a curse if I’m working. There’s a Cheesecake Factory attached that overlooks the theater lobby and having dinner in the windows there is high on my bucket list.

I think the DGA Theater LA is such a killer room to watch a movie in. I’d like to manifest seeing Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning there so saying that out loud now.

When I was working at eOne in Toronto, we had an office screening room and I was spoiled by how easy it was to sneak away to watch a movie in the middle of the day. Our projectionist let me host an after-hours screening once for my friends. I’d gotten a Blu-Ray of Elizabeth Taylor & Richard Burton’s Boom! on eBay and needed to share the experience of watching this bonkers movie altogether.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Diet Coke, popcorn & Reese Pieces. The key is mixing the Reeses into the popcorn for that salty-sweet combo. If I want a “meal”, then chicken tenders. The tenders at the Egyptian Theater are top-tier.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

I’ll tell you what it isn’t… queso. I ordered this at an Alamo Drafthouse in Austin and thought it was genius until I left the theater and realized I’d dropped queso all over myself in the dark.

My dream would be to buy a couple slices of pizza, preferably a New York-style crust with pepperoni like Apollonia’s. Needs to be served in your own box, this is crucial.

For a matinee, I think a warm chocolate chip cookie with an iced latte would be a delightful little treat!

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

My grandmother took my sister & me to see Hocus Pocus at the (now defunct) Fiesta Mall Cinemas in Stoney Creek. I remember my sister getting so scared of the witches that we had to leave partway through. After a little parking lot pep talk, my sister got the courage to go back inside to finish the movie. An early lesson in not forcing yourself to watch something if you aren’t having fun.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Vertigo at the Vista Theater. My first time seeing Vertigo and also my first theatrical Hitchcock experience. We got there late and ended up sitting in the front row, something that normally would drive me nuts, but the acute angle kind of added to the film’s perspective. They played a restored 70mm print which was very cool. The rep theaters in LA are the best in the world and I feel privileged for such easy access to cinema history through their programming.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Assuming this question allows for time travel, I’d love to have seen Jaws during its original theatrical run. This movie was a cultural phenomenon! The first-ever “summer blockbuster” that profoundly reshaped the industry and how studios market and distribute films. Without Jaws there is no “Barbenheimer”.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

I love the big recliners at an AMC where you can really lounge and enjoy the show. Location-wise I like to be 1-2 seats in from the aisle about midway up the rows. This is probably a preference I developed from working premieres where I often have to leave before credits to pull talent from their seats or deal with an emergency. I like to be able to slip out as easily as possible.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

The etiquette of other movie-goers. Not to sound like a boomer but too many people are going to the movies and treating it like their living room. Keep your shoes on, learn how to whisper and please keep your phone away. I promise you don’t need to scroll The Real Real mid-movie. Perhaps as a society we need to bring shame back in certain situations…

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

If directors keep making 3+ hour movies, then I am all for an interlude. I consume a lot of liquids so a scheduled bathroom break is very welcome.

11. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

I can’t wait to see Sorry,Baby, 28 Years Later, The Bride, and the new PTA movie. My Letterboxd Watchlist has a running list of holes in my film education like Exotica, Nowhere, and Mississippi Masala.

Sorry, Baby dir. Eva Victor

12. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

I’d like to see what Julia Ducournau and Timothee Chalamet could do together. I want to see him in a more unhinged role, a chance to channel some Nic Cage energy. And if he did it in French? Mais oui.

13. What’s one movie you’d recommend that people might not know about or should give another chance to?

Perfect Days by Wim Wenders. A sweet, contemplative film about finding peace and joy in simplicity with a beautiful performance from Kōji Yakusho. If you aren’t charmed by this movie you are dead inside, sorry.

Perfect Days dir. Wim Wenders

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Pride & Prejudice! Let me go to balls with my sisters in the English countryside. I’ll spend my days reading, taking long walks, and flirting with men by calling them by their full names.

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

I have so many memories tied to movie theaters. Watching I’ve Loved You So Long alone at the Angelika and calling my mom crying on the street after just absolutely destroyed. Parasite at a TIFF press & industry screening at the Scotiabank Theater and being like… Oh shit. My first Hollywood Boulevard premiere with The Northman at the TCL Chinese Theater. Jurassic Park at the Cinesphere was a formative experience for little Natalie. Being able to link this ephemeral experience to a physical place really deepens its resonance.

I’ve been lucky enough to have attended many world premiere screenings and feeling the collective response in the room is one of the highlights of my job. Not only do movie theaters provide space for this shared communal experience, they are essential to the vitality of the medium. Movie theaters forever!!!