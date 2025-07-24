Name: Michael Mann Facts

Location: New York City

Occupation: David Zaslav's Executive Assistant

Links:

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

This depends on the season. In the summer, it's 1pm on a Friday. When the weather cools and the sun starts to set earlier, I think that Friday nights become more attractive, or even Saturday mornings.

The winter is for Saturday night movies, especially double-features as all the Oscar hopefuls begin to release. And there's something about spring and Sunday screenings: walking around before or after seeing a film when it's cool enough to still wear pants and a light jacket, but warm enough that the sun is setting after 7pm.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

My favorite theater is the Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center. There is no bad seat, and the various series that play on its screen always invite true artists and characters alike. Where else could you see Michael Jackson's Thriller and Corey Feldman introduce a film in the same week? Also, I really like the popcorn there.

Walter Reader Theater, New York City. Photo by Screening Room Map

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Lately, grape flavored Sprite Zero from a Coca-Cola Freestyle Machine, and a large, unbuttered popcorn with peanut M&M's dumped overtop in layers throughout a screening.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

I think that movie theaters should have a separate concession counter which sells whole HOT-N-READY® pizzas for $5 each. And also this same counter would sell refrigerated 2-liter bottles of soda that come with small, plastic cups for pouring. These would be Pepsi products, separate from the Coca-Cola soda machines at the regular concession counter. Coca-Cola is for movies and McDonald's; Pepsi is for pizza, sporting events, and the zoo.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

The first movie I remember seeing in a theater is E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which frightened me so much that I used Twizzlers to cover my eyes when the titular character was on-screen.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

The last movie I saw in a theater was James Gunn's Superman in 3D IMAX. I thought both film and format were awesome.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I wish that I could see all of Adam Curtis's films in a theater. Though designed for television, they demand attention that can only be achieved within the confines of a theatrical screening. And hearing all his soundtracks on a massive speaker system would be so cool.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

I'm off reclining chairs in a huge way. They make me sleepy and also require more cleaning than regular theater seats which is never being done thoroughly enough, not to the fault of theater workers but instead the grueling corporatized, family-friendly blockbuster release schedule requiring so many showings a day and not enough time between those showings.

I see this type of seat also a part of a strange cultural ouroboros in that they did not exist en masse until after an early 2000s wave of McMansion-basement-theaterification. Watching a movie fully reclined in public fulfills the childlike wish to be a grown-up watching a shoddily projected DVD surrounded by a once-used Sharper Image popcorn machine and poorly framed posters for various Godfathers and Die Hards. "But I just want to be comfortable..." Ok: television and couch technology have evolved such that you can be, at home. That said, my favorite movie theater seats are ones installed in the late '90s or early '00s multiplexes that were perhaps once rigidly, but now so flimsily secured that they allow you to kick back without much give.

If a theater has two sections separated by an entrance-path, I will usually go for the center of the front row of the section further from the screen: bonus points if it is slightly elevated and fitted with a metal guardrail, which usually affords more legroom with the added benefit of a makeshift footstool.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Movie theaters, especially in New York City, do not have adequate bathrooms. I think that most theater lobbies are too large and, because people will discuss films both beforehand and afterward on the line for the restroom anyway, most lobby space at theaters should be converted to bathroom space. Like in the grand, glamorous tradition of the MET Gala, regular patrons can make like celebrities and spend a little longer in the bathroom than required. I imagine a lobby with just enough space for a ticket counter, a concession counter, and a gateway to the auditoriums. And, because then there would be less lobby space to clean (which is often but not always much cleaner than a theater's bathrooms), I think this would also lead to cleaner restrooms at theaters.

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

I think with my theater bathroom lobby proposal that intermissions would not be a problem for anyone. But they should also not occur unless a movie's runtime is longer than two hours and thirty-nine minutes.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

The first teaser for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey stuck with me in a head-scratching kind of way; there are one million famous people in your film that is ostensibly almost done shooting, and this is what you present one year out from release? I guess seeing anything "exclusively" before the new Jurassic World film is not inherently exciting, and the full-frame IMAX teaser was more interesting in terms of sheer spectacle, but seeing a malnourished Matt Damon float on a raft cut together with Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland engaging in social intrigue is a real "What on earth?" moment. And now I have to see Wicked: For Good to know first-hand what this movie is really going to look like. Consider myself teased.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Also The Odyssey, which since its announcement I have theorized will usher in a new era of respect and praise for both Zendaya and Tom Holland as a sort of nouveau Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. I know some (most?) may find it hard to ever take seriously the Bero-owning, Vuori-wearing Spider-Man lead, but I guess we will have wait until next summer to find out.

The Odyssey dir. Christopher Nolan (Universal)

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Obviously: Michael Mann and Austin Butler.

viralpopculture A post shared by @viralpopculture

I also think Bradley Cooper should put his celebrity chef buddy José Andrés in a movie. A talented director and a man with infinite charisma: it works.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

I would want to live in Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born where Jackson Maine is real and I can go see him in concert.

A Star Is Born dir. Bradley Cooper (Warner Bros.)

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Where else can you be completely untethered from the world for two or more hours without feeling some nagging anxiety that you're missing out on other stuff? There's movies on planes too, but now also free Wi-Fi.

And, where else can you binge eat two thousand calories worth of snacks in a completely judgement-free way?