11am Saturday, The Movie Theater Questionnaire

Sarah Brown
2d

“Coca-Cola is for movies and McDonald's; Pepsi is for pizza, sporting events, and the zoo.” BRB gonna live by this

heather
2d

This is a truly delightful and controversial questionnaire between being pro Pepsi and anti recliner but the bathroom size is so real and I’m ready to sign whatever is needed to implement that!

