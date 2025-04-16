Name: Megan Braun

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Host of Intermission Podcast, Freelance graphic designer

Links: Intermission, Intermission on IG, Megan’s work

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Realistically, I usually end up at an 8pm screening, mostly because I’m not great at planning ahead. I tend to make last-minute decisions, which honestly adds a little thrill to my week (or at least that’s how I justify my bad habit). That said, in a perfect world, I’d be at the theater on a Sunday morning at 11am, coffee or tea in hand.

I often play this game with my friends, it's called “Ideal Scenario” where I ask them to describe their current ideal scenario using all five senses (as fast as possible). So for this hypothetical 11am Sunday movie watching experience… It’s chilly outside, I’m in a soft sweater, my bra is unhooked for the full relaxation experience, the theater smells like popcorn, I’m watching trailers for movies I haven’t seen, and the sound is perfectly leveled. That’s the dream.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

When I lived in San Francisco, I absolutely loved The Roxie in the Mission. It made for the perfect night, I could grab a cocktail or dinner nearby and turn a movie into an evening out. I also had a soft spot for the Balboa Theater in the Outer Richmond. It was cozy, convenient, and I adored the monthly printed pamphlets they handed out with the film schedule. I always thought it’d be fun to design merch for them.

Now that I’m in LA, I default to AMC Burbank 16. I’m a Stubs member, and nothing beats the price and convenience. But when I want more of a charming viewing experience, I head to Los Feliz 3. That neighborhood always feels good to walk around before or after a screening.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

I am a firm believer in sour > sweet. With that being said, I’d go with sour punch straws and a Coke. HOWEVER, you can’t forget the hot dog.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Is it weird to say I’m not a huge snacker? I’m more of a hearty meal person. I’d love a bowl of pasta or a bucket of buffalo wings… I feel like that is sadistic.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I’d be lying if I said I remembered my first film in a theater. I am notorious for my poor memory. All of my memories are second hand stories. Shrek and Monsters, Inc came out in 2001 and I was five years old then, so that feels right? Who’s to say.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

The last movie I saw in theaters was Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 at AMC Brand Americana.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Trainspotting came out the year I was born. I would have loved to see that in theaters.

Trainspotting dir. Danny Boyle

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

I’m really not a particular person when it comes to this. If I had to pick - I’d seat myself center of the rows/columns at eye-level to the screen. If we’re talking literal seats, let’s get a recliner in the mix.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Intermissions ;)

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

Bring them back! And I’m not just saying that because my podcast is called Intermission. I have a small bladder and would have loved to pee during Killers of the Flower Moon.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

The trailer for Birdman by Alejandro González Iñárritu just came to mind. The dialogue, the music, the concept, the cast all hooked me.

Birdman dir. Alejandro González Iñárritu trailer

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Marty Supreme by Josh Safdie.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

I would love to see a Coen Brothers film starring: Kristin Stewart, Lewis Pullman, Dev Patel, Dominique Fishback, Cooper Hoffman & Elle Fanning.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

I’d live in The Matrix so I could wear the baddest black leather outfit you’ve ever seen.

The Matrix dir. Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Going to the movies is a communal experience and I’d hate to see it become a lost art. Now more than ever we need ways to come together, and what better way than sharing in the joy of storytelling - whether it’s high art or a dumbass movie.