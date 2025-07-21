ICYMI: 15 questions with screenwriter Tory Kamen and a new article by me: The Worst Person in the Movie Theater
Name: Ezgi Eren
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Social media strategy consultant, founder of this Substack
Links: Instagram
1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?
11am Saturday. How cute is the TikTok trend where people get coffee and donuts for breakfast and go to the movies in their PJs?
Second favorite time is 3 or 4pm during the week. It forces me to get my work done earlier and is the perfect activity for when the late afternoon dread sets in.
2. What’s your favorite movie theater?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to 11am Saturday, The Movie Theater Questionnaire to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.