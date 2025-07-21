Name: Ezgi Eren

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Social media strategy consultant, founder of this Substack

Links: Instagram

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

11am Saturday. How cute is the TikTok trend where people get coffee and donuts for breakfast and go to the movies in their PJs?

Second favorite time is 3 or 4pm during the week. It forces me to get my work done earlier and is the perfect activity for when the late afternoon dread sets in.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?