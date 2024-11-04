Name: Matthew Huff

Location: NYC

Occupation: Associate Entertainment Editor at Parade Magazine

Links: Matthew’s writing, IG

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Growing up, my family always went to the earliest weekend matinee available for budgetary reasons, and so I rarely entered a movie theater in the evening until I was an adult. Due to that conditioning, whatever the first Saturday/Sunday screening is ideal. The theater is usually dead, I can sneak in a bagel and coffee, I’m not one bit tired. Dare I say a 9am screening if possible?

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

While I do think that the Battery Park Regal is the objectively correct choice in NYC, I’ve gotta stump for the Village East:

1. It’s a quirky cinema which befits New York. I mean the biggest theater is basically the balcony seating of an old Yiddish playhouse from 1925.

2. My first year covering Tribeca, all the press screenings were there and I felt like a real journalist for the first time so I have sentimental attachments.

3. The film selection is stellar between blockbusters, indies, and revivals.

4. It is conveniently located between about 900 good restaurants/coffee shops.

5. They have Cherry Coke and Diet Coke in their fountain which combined makes the perfect pop and NO THE CHERRY DIET COKE OUT OF THOSE AMC MACHINES IS NOT THE SAME. That sludge will not be going down my throat.

Village East theater by Angelika. Photo cred

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

I do happen to be boring and just love popcorn and the above-mentioned DC/CC hybrid. I will also take any sour gummy candy available as well.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

I feel like the issue for me is actually the dark. Like I think eating anything messy in the dark is stressful, which is why I never order a burger at Alamo Drafthouse. I will say though that I went to an outdoor screening of My Old Ass this summer that served s’mores and I’ve been forever changed. Plus, s’mores are food items that are normally eaten in the dark so it feels right. If only every AMC had a fire pit in the theater.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I believe that my first movie in a theater was technically The Lion King but the first one I remember is The Big Green, which I quite liked although I have not seen it in years. Perhaps it’s time for a rewatch?

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

This answer keeps changing as I keep coming back to filling this out. Currently it is Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl which I saw at the Paris (another great theater) at a 10am press screening (ideal). I try to watch every Oscar nominated film every year and I don’t usually like the animated ones and find them hard to get through on a screener, so I try to see animated movies in a theater to force myself to actually watch them. This was cute and also very short.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I would say both Big Fat Liar and Harriet the Spy. I feel like just about any adult movie could feasibly show up in an NYC theater at some point, but I don’t think anyone is programming seminal tween films from the late 90s/early 00s. Harriet the Spy as a movie has deeply informed my personality as a nosy adult writer, and I watch the scene where Gully (Rosie O’Donnell) says goodbye to Harriet (Michelle Trachtenberg) at least once a month. Big Fat Liar is my favorite movie of all time and I can quote almost the entire thing. It is the perfect movie about movies, has a stellar soundtrack, a great cast and so many amazing one liners. If Metrograph ever asked me to be a guest programmer, this is the double feature I would select instantly.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

Back row baby! I feel like this is controversial, but everyone knows the cool kids always sit in the back. Back of class. Back of the bus. Back of the theater. *whispers* plus you can check your phone there without someone shouting at you.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

I do think bringing back intermissions would be lovely if a movie is over 2.5 hours. I’d also like more movie theater merch. Tell me you don’t want a tasteful AMC Kips Bay crewneck!

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

Because I go to mostly press screenings now, I don’t see previews that often anymore, so my tolerance has bounced back. I’d say it should be on a Family Feud-style buzzer system where they can keep playing until they’ve hit the third one I’ve already seen. Then it’s lights out time. But otherwise I’d say 5 I guess.

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

My favorite way to watch a movie is with one friend in a mostly empty theater so I can whisper jokes to them occasionally. I am afraid to admit that I do like to be able to be a little chatty during a movie.

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

I’m sure everyone who has been answering this is saying Mickey 17 but I’m gonna say Mickey 17 anyways. Robert Pattinson and Director Bong. What more could I ask for? Also excited for Mother Mary and the next Emma/Yorgos collab.

Mickey 17 dir. Bong Joon Ho (January 31, 2025)

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

Alcarras. It’s a Spanish film from 2022 about a family of peach farmers who realize that they’re being kicked off the land they’ve been harvesting for generations and have one last summer to enjoy. It’s absolutely stunning and has so much emotion in a big ensemble cast. I really wish more people had seen it when it came out. Run don’t walk.

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

Anne Hathaway and Pablo Larrain. DONE AND DONE.

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Not a great movie, but I’m going to say Clockstoppers. I think it would be great to be able to pause time every now and again to take a nap and/or rob a bank. Now that I’m writing that, I guess I’d also take Jumper? Would love to rob El*n M*sk blind.