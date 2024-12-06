Name: Marina Sulmona

Location: New York City

Occupation: Producer and writer

Links: Marina’s work, IG, Letterboxd

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

A movie shortly after 8pm on a Tuesday night is ideal—I love the feeling of quieting down after the day and sinking in. It’s late enough to eat an early-ish dinner before, but early enough to get home at a reasonable time.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

BAM is my go-to—a reliable, enjoyable experience every time. Plus, I like that there is no assigned seating and the film starts at the listing time. But it’s hard to pick just one favorite and different theaters serve different occasions. Metrograph has intriguing, worldly candy selections, excellent programming, and I love the bar for after-viewing. Lucking out and catching something at Village East’s upstairs Jaffe Art Theater is a treat.

Village East Theater, New York City.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Hot popcorn, as is. If I had my way, theaters everywhere would also have Nibs, which are like short, smooth bites of a Twizzler. Growing up in Canada, they were ubiquitous at the movies. Back then, my drink of choice was always iced tea, but now it is sparkling water or occasionally hot chamomile, if it’s a late night screening. I like to stick to the classics.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

You know when you were a kid and theaters sold those little boxes with popcorn, a small bag of candy, and a drink in them? I want one of those every time. They are perfectly portioned.

Oh, and every movie theater should also serve espresso.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

My recollection of the experience is hazy, but family lore has it that the 1996 version of 101 Dalmatians was the first movie I saw in theaters. My aunt took me and my cousin when my parents were out of town… and I was spooked.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Jacques Tati’s Playtime in a packed theater at BAM on a Friday night. It was so mesmerizing and entrancing. What a delight!

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

The Wizard of Oz. One of the best things about living in New York is the access we have to seeing movies on the big screen. Niche films from all points in film history get programmed, retrospectives abound, and all the new indies play for ages. And yet, I’ve never seen this one listed! If I were a film programmer, this is the first film I’d seek to screen.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

Middle of the row, close to the back—but, my eyesight is getting worse and instead of remembering my glasses, I find myself slowly gravitating closer to the screen…

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

On the whole, nothing really? I like that different theaters cater to different experiences and different filmgoers. I’m such a sap and just want people to like going to the movies!

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

I’m torn on this—I really don’t like watching trailers for movies that I’d like to see, but don’t mind a glimpse of a film I’m unlikely to watch. An ideal cinematic experience would instead be mostly movie trivia (bring this back) and a solid, fun, cinema-specific pre-roll.

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

Alone. There’s nothing I like more than clearing my head and sitting in the dark for a few hours solo—I don’t think I let go of distraction in the same way when I’m accompanied by people I know. Of course, I’ll go to the movies with friends sometimes, but doing so often comes with expectation or some level of matching their rhythm.

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

I’ve yet to see Megalopolis and every day now I worry it’s creeping its way out of theaters. I am the biggest sucker for a big swing.

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

Not for lack of acclaim, but I think everyone should see Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Elizabeth Taylor’s performance is sublime.

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

I’d like Spike Jonze to come back and do his thing with Jesse Plemons, Pamela Anderson, and Simon Rex.

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Spending a few days perpetually stuck at The Carlyle in A Very Murray Christmas sounds not so bad!