11am Saturday

11am Saturday

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heather's avatar
heather
2d

“I asked her once why she kept going to the movies with me, even after I was old enough to see them myself, and she said “because I wanted you to have someone to talk to, someone who would ask the right questions.” This is the cutest thing ever 😭

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Ryan Harer's avatar
Ryan Harer
2d

Amazing answer to question 15!!

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