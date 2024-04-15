1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

11am on a Sunday. Alone.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

123 Cinema on 59th st. Don't quote me on it, but I think they did recliner seats first - think really worn-in old man recliners. Heaven.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Popcorn & Diet Coke (LOTS of ice). It's a cla…