Name: Liv Montgomery

Location: Sherman Oaks

Occupation: Sr. Social Media Manager, founder of Monthly Movie Club

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I love a Tuesday early evening showing, around 5.30 or 6pm. Partially because of the discount, but also because there’s something magical about going into a movie while it is still light out, and coming out to darkness. It is even better in the winter when you get to go in around dusk — my favorite time of day. It makes the film pack an even bigger punch, as if it were so life-changing that it took up a whole day (even though it didn’t). I think that’s really neat.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

The TCL Chinese Theater is pure magic to me. I’m originally from the Bay Area, but my dad loved Los Angeles, so we came down to visit often. He always took us to anything film and TV related, and the Chinese Theater was a consistent visit. It feels like a time capsule of old Hollywood in the middle of the chaos of Hollywood Blvd now, and every time I step foot in it I always marvel at the architecture, the atmosphere, the projected film title on the curtains. The ticket price is always worth it to me.

photo by Liv

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

I love a freestyle machine because there’s no soda I love quite like peach Sprite. The freestyle machine is the God of soda machines. It gives us too much power!! If I’ve got a massive peach Sprite, a bag of peanut M&M's, and somebody else’s popcorn to mooch off of because I can never finish my own but want to have some with my peanut M&M's…I’m a happy girl.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Themed charcuterie boards. Can you imagine you have a wooden board in front of you with delicious cheeses and crackers, and there’s little signs on them that say “Life is Brie-tiful” and “Back to the Feta” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Soppressata​ Mind.” Incredibly necessary if you ask me.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I remember a few, but I think the most vivid memory is seeing Howl's Moving Castle at The Chinese Theater during a trip to Los Angeles with my family. We had arrived a few days before the June 10th USA release, and there was a massive Batmobile in front of the theater because Nolan’s Batman Begins premiere was happening around the same time. It was the first time I realized the scope of movies and movie-making, and the magic of it all. It helps that Miyazaki is one of my favorite directors as well, so that just added to the magic.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Eddington at the Landmark Sunset. It was certainly a Movie Experience and now that I’ve marinated in it for a bit…I still don’t like it, sorry!! And man, was Emma Stone underutilized.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I would have loved to have been in one of the seats on the opening night of Singin’ in the Rain. Could you imagine how magical that moment must have been?

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

I love an aisle seat, which might not be a popular choice, but I have a small bladder and a lot of anxiety, and I love the idea of being able to get up to the bathroom without having to worry about the awkward moment of stepping over dozens of people. I’m also taller, so its nice to be able to stretch my legs out a bit.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Well, I think that post-film discussion groups would be incredible and help us maintain some sort of media literacy that is so clearly crumbling around us. That is what I’m trying to do with Monthly Movie Club and I’m very lucky that Landmark Theatres is helping me make these discussions a reality!

10. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

Not necessarily one in particular, but when I was in middle and high school, I regularly attended midnight showings of highly anticipated films. I miss those days — when you would arrive at 4pm with your friends, snacks, games, books, and anything in between to keep busy until your 12am show. The show was always Thursday, too, so you’d be a zombie at school the next day but it was totally worth it. It was partially to make sure you got a good spot, but it was also the thrill and event of it all.

I remember being in middle school and camping out for Twilight. These teens were going around and interviewing everybody for what I assume was Youtube? Nobody cared about the “content” other than being silly and having fun. I really miss those days. The thrill of midnight showings is a lost art that younger generations will never get!

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

I think the original Him trailer is phenomenal, and I look forward to seeing it before films right now!



I just really love it when a trailer is treated like a piece of art and not just supplemental material. I still think about the Dunkirk trailer with the ticking timer often. Last year I really, really loved the first Alien: Romulus trailer where everything goes silent from the scream onward. OH also the Mission Impossible: Fallout trailer…I mean come ON.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

So many. I’ve been really looking forward to Train Dreams, The Running Man, and Shelby Oaks.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

I would kill to see a screwball comedy romance with an ensemble cast of like…Simone Ashley, David Corenswet, Ayo Edebiri, and David Jonsson. Maybe throw in Dan Stevens in there somewhere too and then resurrect Billy Wilder to direct it and Nora Ephron to write it.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Kiki’s Delivery Service! An actual dream I have every night.

Kiki’s Delivery Service dir. Hayao Miyazaki (Studio Ghibli)

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Movies change lives, and movies make the world a better place. Going to the theater is an escape from reality for so many people, and a place to feel safe for just a few hours out of your day. It is an institution that we cannot let slip through the cracks. Movies are art, so why aren’t we protecting theater-going experiences in the same way we do other art institutions?