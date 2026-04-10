11am Saturday

11am Saturday

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jordan reynolds's avatar
jordan reynolds
3d

a movie theater IS a religious building. Could not agree more thank you Lena

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heather's avatar
heather
3d

Loved this all so much but this line really got me 😭 “It can remind people that they’re not alone, that they’re held by something much bigger than we are.”

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