Name: Justin LaLiberty

Location: Connecticut

Occupation: Director of Operations at OCN Distribution/Vinegar Syndrome and Curator/Producer for Cinématographe

Links: Vinegar Syndrome, Justin’s Letterboxd

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I'm a die hard matinee watcher. I love a weekend morning 10am round, if available. But, sometimes hype gets the best of me and I'll drop by a Thursday or Friday evening show to sate my eagerness to see something I've been looking forward to. At the end of the day, my favorite time is just what works best. The movies themselves are the priority.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I'm going to cheat here and list two theaters: The Brattle in Cambridge, MA and Anthology Film Archives in New York, NY. The Brattle is the movie theater that impacted me the most as a teenager, when I was becoming a "cinephile" and that's where I saw so many important films for the first time. I was introduced to Tarkovsky, Godard, Kurosawa, Terrence Malick, Agnés Varda on their screen. It became a regular pilgrimage for me and some of my friends, growing up in suburban New Hampshire (about an hour away), to go down on a weekend and just spend an entire day watching whatever they had programmed. Not even always being motivated by a particular film but just trusting the curation and giving into that experience.

Anthology Film Archives not only shaped what I consider cinema to be (introducing me to so many different avant-garde filmmakers and cinema at various extremes of duration) but made me aware of the precariousness of film as a medium and material. Anthology, and its founder Jonas Mekas, made me interested in film preservation and inspired me to become a film archivist. It's not only a vital space in New York, and the world, for seeing films but for saving them as well. Both of these institutions are non-profits so I implore anyone who cares about cinema, who has the means to donate, to do so.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

As someone who so often goes in the morning, I rarely snack or drink at the theater. I know, I know. Many of them rely on that money to survive, but I also average three to four trips a week so I suppose just in sheer volume of ticket sales, I'm helping out. If I do go to an evening show, I'm pretty traditional in just getting popcorn and boring in that I go with a bottle of water over a soda but, as I get older, the last thing I want is caffeine at night. Now, if multiplexes started serving coffee in the mornings, that I could get behind!

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

The aforementioned coffee and anything appropriate to go with it for breakfast would be great. It feels like the morning crowd is just abandoned for concessions, and not because we don't want them, but who wants Cookie Dough Bites at 10am? Give me a bagel and coffee and I don't even need to grab breakfast ahead of my screening!

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I honestly don't remember much from my toddler years but I do have two very formative memories of where the cinema entranced me: Terminator 2 in 1991 (I was just about to turn six years old) and Jurassic Park in 1993. Both were akin to an adrenaline rush for a kid raised on a steady diet of action movies, with an interest in special effects. By the time I entered grade school, I already had a potentially unhealthy relationship with Robocop (which is a movie that feels shocking now yet I wasn't phased by as a kid) and the original The Terminator. I had this fascination with movie make-up and witnessing Spielberg's larger than life dinosaurs on a screen, and hearing and feeling their thunderous footsteps, just a couple short years after James Cameron melted minds and metal with T2 was the type of thing to send me into a cinema fervor. I knew then that my future would be in the movie business, I just didn't know what yet.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Clown in a Cornfield at an AMC here in suburban Connecticut. Made it to a Saturday morning show, nearly empty theater. My wife and I always try to see any new horror movie theatrically, if we can. Nothing can beat a scary movie in a pitch black auditorium and it's always surreal to walk out of one and be hit with harsh sunlight.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I have fortunately, by virtue of almost always living near a major city, seen most of my favorite films on a big screen at this point. But there are always things that I wish I had seen properly. Most recently, that is Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis which, though I still was greatly moved by, I did miss the slightly interactive component that some venues managed to pull off. I also regret not seeing Avatar: Way of Water in a theater when it was released. I wasn't yet ready to go back to theaters yet and watching it at home, though beautiful, didn't hit the same. Hopefully it will get re-released when the third one drops.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

I'm a lifelong front row psycho. At most art venues, this is still doable. Front row at Walter Reade in NY is perfect. My ideal seat is front row center in that room. Many current multiplexes have just crammed so many seats into rooms that are too small that the front rows aren't really viable now though. With most AMCs, I'm typically second or third row from the screen unless it's a PLF venue, like IMAX or Dolby and then I'll go back a couple of more rows. Basically, immerse me. I want the only thing I'm seeing to be the screen.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

This is a big one. It's kind of a loaded topic, no? I'd say the short answer is: respect. Not just patrons respecting each other, but the movies themselves. Turn off your phones, keep conversations in the lobby. But also, respect in that the venues should keep up with maintaining equipment, cleaning theater screens. Making people want to be at the movies. I can't imagine not going at this point, it's just a constant part of my life. But I would love to not have to worry that the project bulb will be dim, one of the speakers will be blown out, there will be soda all over one corner of the screen and/or that my fellow patrons will be doom-scrolling or talking on the phone for a portion (or, some cases, the entirety) of the feature. Just bring the love back to the cinema.

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

I don't really care one way or another. I have no problem sitting through a long movie without leaving. I don't even recall the last time I left a movie outside of needing to report a technical issue to theater staff. I thought The Brutalist handled it well. If you're going to have an intermission, put the countdown on screen, make it a part of the DCP or print. As a former projectionist and theater manager, just don't give the staff more work to do or confuse patrons. Otherwise, it's all good!

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

I'm all in on Highest 2 Lowest. I know that people were up in arms about Spike Lee remaking Kurosawa, but I'm looking at it as another adaptation of King's Ransom and the trailer just goes hard. It has serious Inside Man and Clockers energy and I'll never ever doubt Spike. I couldn't be more hyped.

Highest 2 Lowest dir. Spike Lee ( trailer )

I also really like the marketing approach for Weapons, which is cryptic enough to keep people guessing what exactly it is while still showing enough to generate hype. My biggest gripe with trailers lately is that they show too much. Trailers are very much an art unto themselves and a well edited trailer can stand the test of time. I just don't think they're given as much thought now, but every once in a while there's one that truly stands out. Like the teaser for The Brutalist from last year. That's a film that I saw ahead of the trailer dropping and I had zero idea how they would market it, but they totally nailed it.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

There are a number of films that premiered at Cannes this year that I'm eager to see: the aforementioned Highest 2 Lowest, Kelly Reichard's The Mastermind (one of the greatest American filmmakers currently working), Bi Gan's Resurrection (how can anyone not want to see an M83 scored sci-fi movie from Bi Gan?), Lynne Ramsay's Die, My Love (it's been almost a decade since her last feature and I can't expect it'll be anything less than great), and Ari Aster's Eddington (I'm hit or miss on him but I loved Beau is Afraid and the concept here intriguing and nebulous so I'm seated).

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

John Waters and Charli XCX.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Last Action Hero, as not only would you be living in a movie, but you'd be living in a movie wherein you live in a movie. The idea of being able to go to a movie, enter that world, bring it back to your own –– there's nothing more exciting.

Last Action Hero dir. John McTiernan

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

I feel like the kneejerk answer here is: "because th at's how they are meant to be seen". But the reality now is that it isn't even really the case any longer. Sure, many filmmakers are still absolutely making big movies that are intended for cinema screens, but many are also making movies that they likely know, or at least accept, won't play theatrically. At the same time, though I'm hardly anti-streaming (I subscribe to almost every major service), I routinely forget about films that don't play in theaters. There's just too much out there that falls through the cracks digitally.

I think people should keep going to the movie theater because it's a dedicated space to do this thing that we love. There are no distractions or, at least, there isn't supposed to be. It's a dedicated time and space to be immersed in a story. For those two hours or so, the only thing that matters is what is on screen. I can't think of another place in my contemporary life where that is the case. We are all constantly at the mercy of our devices and having a place where the onus is on us to turn that off and give ourselves over, even if for a brief while, to a group of people that put their time, money and energy into making something that we can communally share is a beautiful thing. There's nothing else like it. Turn off your phone and go see a movie, it might save you.