Name: Julia Harrison

Location: Brooklyn

Occupation: Writer at Architectural Digest, founder of

Other Links: saloon, saloon on IG, julia’s writing

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I don’t actually go to the movies often. I am an absolute die-hard for watching movies on my laptop in my bed, door closed, under two blankets, candle lit, fat glass of wine. We have a projector in my apartment I got for Christmas last year but my roommates use it far more than I do. I only watch something on there if the house is empty and I can sprawl on the couch by myself. But every Sunday night my dad and I watch a Western and then talk about it on the phone. Our last was Winchester 73.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I don’t know that I have a favorite—all movie theaters have their various charms. I saw Past Lives at The Roxy cinema in Tribeca, and loved the antiquated feel of that. Popcorn from the cart, a physical movie ticket, a cramped uncomfortable seat and a weird smell permeating the theater. I don’t know, I kinda like that. I also saw an old Werner Herzog - Aguirre, the Wrath of God at Nitehawk Cinema in Williamsburg with a live orchestra and enjoyed that quite a bit despite the whole thing being batshit bizarre. I’m a real sucker nowadays for movie theaters where you can get food and drinks delivered to your lap. Another classic is Syndicated in Bushwick, although the last movie I saw there was Eo. Big let down. That was not good.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Popcorn, coke.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Cocktail shrimp, champagne. Yeah—yeah, I would eat shrimp in a theater.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

The Wizard of Oz at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville. I was enamored, especially because as a kid we watched so many old movies, many of which were black-and-white. It was a special treat to see a color movie, or one that came out after 1990, and to see the transition of black-and-white to technicolor in Wizard of Oz felt enchanting to me—a 5-year old girl in 2003.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Challengers at BAM.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

2001: A Space Odyssey.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

One of those plush leather ones that leans back. I am not a traditionalist. I like a comfortable seat and a lot of space and an appetizer.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Smoke.

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

Four!

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

I love to watch a movie alone, but I can’t remember the last time I went to a theater alone. There’s some things I’d see alone—like anything at Metrograph I probably wouldn’t subject someone else to.

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Anora! I’m hearing amazing things, even from the tough critics in my circle.

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

Oh boy—I’m gonna give a bunch:

Paris, Texas

The Sugarland Express

Bottle Rocket

Janet Planet

Blood Simple

Porco Rosso.

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

Wilson brothers and David Lynch—I’d loooove to see what comes out of that dissonance. The Wilson brothers seem totally and blessedly unequipped for that.

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Howl’s Moving Castle.