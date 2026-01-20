Name: Jordan Yagiello

Location: New York

Occupation: Film Projectionist

Links: Jordan’s Letterboxd

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Working in movie theaters for 11 years has affected how I approach theater going. My work days range from single screenings to 15+ hour shifts. Clocking out some days at 2am makes sleeping in a must, so an “11am” screening is often out of the question... But! I’m an afternoon/early evening movie goer. Walking out of the theater when it’s still light out is appreciated. With a schedule like mine, beggars can’t be choosers.

Photo by Jordan Yagiello

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

My favorite movie theater to project at is the Jaffe at Village East. It began as a Yiddish art theater in the 20’s, became a burlesque hall in the 60’s, and was used as off-Broadway space up until its conversion to a movie theater in 1991. When I turn off the lights before a film, I never get tired of peeking out the port window and seeing guests crane their necks to watch the chandelier slowly fade into darkness. I’ve been screening movies here since Dunkirk in 2017. I’m very sentimental about it. Feels like home.

Village East by Angelika, New York ( photo credit )

To watch a movie though, it’s the Sumner Redstone at The Museum of The Moving Image. Unlike traditional shoebox theaters, this auditorium is shaped like a cone, curved walls that get smaller toward the back. It’s some of the best sound you’ll hear, especially during a loud, bombastic movie. Bonus points for being right here in my neighborhood of Astoria…. nothing better than walking to your movie.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

I adore drinking coffee during a movie. There was a time when this was a difficult request. In recent years coffee has thankfully become a standard offering at theaters here in NYC. And if I can pair it with a pastry? I’m in heaven.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Georgian khachapuri, but I doubt theaters will be adding eggs to their inventory any time soon.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Phantom Menace. I was 7. My brother, who already saw it on opening day, took me a few weeks later. I remember this much more clearly; riding with him in his car, walking through the mall to the megaplex inside, the carpeted hallway leading to the theater door, and my brother letting me pick our seats. He’s a good brother. Leading up to this, I had drawn little pictures of specific scenes I memorized from the commercials on TV. I brought it in my pocket, along with a pencil, and made a checkmark next to each drawing when that moment happened in the film. What a nerd.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

The last movie I watched-watched was The Testament of Ann Lee on the last day of 2025. I was working that day and stepped into the theater to do an audio and visual check… before I knew it the credits were rolling. The very next showtime, I thread up the 70 print, started the film, and went right back inside to watch it again.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

When time travel becomes a reality, the first place I’m going is opening night of Breaking Dawn Part 2. I can only dream of experiencing Alice’s vision for the first time with an enthusiastic sold-out crowd and I’m jealous of the Twilight fans who did get to experience it firsthand. And the imprinting scene.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 dir. Bill Condon (Lionsgate)

8. Have you ever seen a movie more than once in theaters?

Plenty! If I really love a new release, I’ll happily go again. But even with older films, it’s a privilege to live in a city with so many repertoire screenings. I’ve only ever seen Spring Breakers in theaters, four times. I’ve only ever seen The Master in theaters, three times, and all on 70mm. Blessed is the word I’d use.

9. Do you stay through the credits or leave once the film ends?

Most always. If a movie floors me, I’m staying until they kick me out. The credits are like the closing prayer at the end of service.

Photo by Jordan Yagiello

10. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

I appreciate that filmmakers have been diving head first into vintage film formats. The abundance of choices we have are sometimes overwhelming (One Battle After Another’s format punch card was a cute idea that got people excited to see the movie more than once). But having these options leads us to needing theaters to support them and the projectionists requiring the knowledge of presenting them. If you were on the internet during the One Battle craze, you surely saw people posting about their screenings breaking down, burning, snapping, or theaters just stopping their showtime altogether. This isn’t always a problem because of the projectionists, but the equipment. VistaVision hadn’t been used for nearly 60 years, so restoring a horizontal-loading VistaVision projector is going to involve testing and service. There’s a technician I know, and when I call him, he says things like “yeah I can fix that, but I gotta see if I have the part in my garage in Jersey.”

If filmmakers want to continue using these formats, there are a lot of additional parties who need to put in the effort of updating their equipment and training future projectionists to have the knowledge. Not just to make theaters better but to improve on the experience for those in the audience.

11. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

One of my favorite movies, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, destroyed me the first time I saw it. It was an early morning screening back at The Angelika, barely had 10 people in the audience. I was crying through the entire thing. From how beautiful the movie looked to the moving score to the characters baring their emotions and relationships and selflessness. I had a dozen wet napkins shoved into the cupholder. When the credits started to roll, I was still unable to hold it in. A woman sitting a few rows in front of me walked back and sat in the seat next to mine and put her hand on my shoulder. I never looked at her. All I could see from the corner of my eye was curly gray hair. I choked out a “thank you” and she replied “you’re welcome.” Then she left. I think about her brief moment of kindness all the time.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco dir. Joe Talbot (A24)

As a projectionist, I’m beyond privileged to work many exclusive screenings. My colleague Will and I ran a private 70mm show of Dunkirk for Jimmy Fallon (“Harry Styles is gonna be on The Tonight Show tomorrow and I haven’t seen the movie yet.”) Nolan sent a pre-release version of Tenet to my theater to screen for Spike Lee and his daughter. The first shot of the movie with John David Washington, they both stood up and started cheering. Who has such a specific story like this to brag about? Projectionists!

Not to mention the countless times I’ve been able to thank respected filmmakers for their work. I ran an invite-only 70mm screening of The Brutalist, with Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold in attendance. After the film, there was a soiree with the cast and crew and many other famous invites. Shaking Brady and Mona’s hand probably didn’t mean much to them, but it meant the world to me.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

As a big Nintendo fan, I am eagerly anticipating the live-action Legend of Zelda movie. With Wes Balls’s (Kingdom of The Planet of The Apes) approach to world building and insane hyper-realistic visual effects, I’m confident I’m gonna love this one.

Serious answer, Paper Tiger. Adam Driver directed by James Gray is a match made in heaven.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

My dream combo already exists! My favorite actor has been directed by my favorite filmmaker (Michael Fassbender in Andrea Arnold’s Fish Tank) so one choice that has some form of plausibility: Josh O’Connor directed by Paul Schrader. Paul writes serious, somber men. Josh O’Connor doubtlessly is that, yet he’d bring a softness and warmth to one of Paul’s films that I feel would benefit his writing.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Being a projectionist already feels like a movie, but it would be pretty cool if I could digitize myself onto The Grid and hang out with Tron.

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

People should continue going to the movies because it’s a form of sight-seeing and a form of time travel. A relatively cheap way to go on a trip. Trips relax you. It will help you, inadvertently and subconsciously, grow into the person you will be tomorrow. And with what other art form, within its intended physical space, can we say things like “Renate Reinsve helped me approach my relationships differently” or “Eva Victor showed me it’s going to be okay”? People should continue seeing movies in theaters because the artists we respect and celebrate ask us to go on that journey with them. Yes Mr. Nolan, I will happily watch this the way you intended.