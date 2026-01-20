11am Saturday

11am Saturday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erin's avatar
Erin
8h

This is a knock out 15 questions

Reply
Share
1 reply by 11am Saturday
heather's avatar
heather
9h

Loved reading this from the pov of such a special career and loved all of the special insights and photos too

Reply
Share
1 reply by 11am Saturday
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 11am Saturday · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture