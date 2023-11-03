15 Questions With Jordan Reynolds
social media manager, 📍NY.
1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?
I gotta go with Sunday afternoon. Perfect way to get yourself settled for a new week.
2. What’s your favorite movie theater?
Village East (which is now owned by Angelika!)
3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?
Popcorn with butter and a large Coke icee. Toss in some Reese's Pieces if …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to 11am Saturday ⦙ A Movie Theater Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.