1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I gotta go with Sunday afternoon. Perfect way to get yourself settled for a new week.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

Village East (which is now owned by Angelika!)

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Popcorn with butter and a large Coke icee. Toss in some Reese's Pieces if …