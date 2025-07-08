Continuing my series highlighting talented artists behind the camera - today we have Johnny Han, the visual effects supervisor for The Penguin, on the letter! Using Adobe After Effects, Han's VFX work brought Gotham City to life with realistic explosions, flood scenes, and detailed environments that make the show’s drama feel more intense and believable. I loved The Penguin and if you haven’t watched it yet I highly recommend. Keep reading for Johnny’s responses to the moviegoing questionnaire.

Name: Johnny Han

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Visual Effects Supervisor for The Penguin

Links: Johnny’s work

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

A weekday evening. Perfect after-work activity.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

It’s not around anymore, but the ArcLight Hollywood and Cinerama Dome on Sunset Blvd. was my favorite. More than a venue, but an experience. At the Dome I saw a restoration of How the West Was Won in it’s original format: 3 side-by-side projectors to make an ultra-wide view. It was iMax before iMax!

Cinerama Dome, Los Angeles ( photo cred )

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Easy. Large popcorn with butter, and a Diet Coke.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

In the UK and parts of Europe, they don’t have butter (popcorn), but they have salty or sweet. So I would always order salty on top and sweet at the bottom, like a dessert at the end of a meal. Let’s bring that to the USA!

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I don’t remember the first movie I saw in the theater. But I do remember the first movie I saw twice. And then a third time. Jurassic Park. I was 12. It blew my mind!

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Gone With The Wind.

photo cred (via New York Daily News Archive)

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

I tend to like to be closer to the screen. I want full immersion, with the screen filling my full field of vision. Make a non iMax screen feel like iMax!

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

I think the price of concessions needs to come down. A bit of a markup is OK, but it’s getting out of hand!

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

For movies 3 hours of longer, it would be nice to have a bathroom break. Also, to borrow a page from live theater and musicals, the intermission is a great time to gush about what you liked so far, what you think will happen next, and generally get excited for Act II.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

Not a trailer but who doesn’t love Nicole Kidman’s poetic recitation of the movie going experience? They should expand these with other celebrities who are champions for cinema.

via AMC Theaters

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

James Gunn’s Superman! I am a huge fan of Richard Donner’s original Superman, and got to be a VFX artist on Superman Returns, and before that a VFX artist and supervisor on the Smallville series. So I feel somewhat part of the Superman family.

Superman dir. James Gunn (DC Studios)

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Any Pixar film, all of which exist in a world free of senseless violence.

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

There is an unforgettable experience when watching a movie together with total strangers, with whom you’ve never met, yet you share moments of laughter, tearful sorrow, or elated joy. Human beings are social animals. We thrive together. Going to a movie immerses you in that same visceral energy felt at a sports game or music concert.