Name: Jenna Elizabeth Gonzalez

Location: Los Angeles (The Valley!)

Occupation: Director, Writer

Links: Jenna’s Website, IG

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I like going to the first showing which is normally a 10:15 situation or I’ll do a 3:30pm. Typically, I try to see a film when it opens and aim for a Thursday or Friday. Less for box office reasons, more so I can see something fresh without the internet ruining it online ahead of time.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

Historically, I haunt the Regal/former ArcLight in Sherman Oaks. But if you're looking for a real 4DX arthouse experience, go to the Laemmle in Encino. I saw Sentimental Value there during LA's flooding season. There was a bucket collecting water from the ceiling and electrical gear (!) running all along the sides of the theater. So walking through this ruin of an experience was especially fitting while watching a film with a dilapidated house as a central character.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

I like tucking a bag of Haribo gummies with me. On special occasions, I’ll spring for a root beer and small popcorn with peanut M&Ms or Milk Duds sprinkled on top.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

I’d be super into the idea of some kind of a milkshake option. But a proper one, like the ice cream parlor Farmacy in Brooklyn. They do classic milkshakes but also offer some fun variations of toppings such as sprinkled potato chips.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I think I was about five, and I believe it was The Little Mermaid. Instantly hooked. Justice for Ursula. Poor Unfortunate Souls— are you kidding me? Pat Carroll, no one is bringing it like her now.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Is This Thing On?. I'm often skeptical of revisionist history marriage films by filmmakers— OH, SO THIS IS HOW YOU REMEMBER IT? Most of the time, I'd rather just rewatch a Bergman film. With that said, Will Arnett tapped into something special here. There were a couple moments that sincerely touched me and it's like we got to meet this moment of reconciliation he had with himself in real time that felt intimate and worth exploring.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I have a stub saved (back when they were proper stubs that don't disintegrate into your purse after a week) of the film Birth by Jonathan Glazer. I've been holding onto it since college, from the Loews Boston Common Theatre. While I wish I could experience that first time again, I'm having the stub framed this year as the next best thing. A reminder of possibility.

8. Have you ever seen a movie more than once in theaters?

Most recently, I saw Marty Supreme twice in theaters. I think they tapped into a specific energy that is so compelling and dare I say fun to watch. Fun, remember that? There are so many exceptional details worth noting in Marty. The production design, music and costumes just slice through. I've been saying it is the best use of a Peter Gabriel song since Vanilla Sky. But not even just the song choice itself, the audio was mixed brilliantly against the camera movement approaching the table. AND THE FACES! Reminds me of the BTS of Amadeus, where Milos Forman goes into detail about each and every background face holding frame and adding so much to the picture. [Casting directors] Jennifer Venditti's work on Marty and Cassandra Kulukundis' commanding vision on One Battle After Another both offered refreshing possibilities of what films can look like with real people.

On another level, I think I am oddly into stressful moments as comfort films. The Social Network is another major repeat watch for me.

9. Do you stay through the credits or leave once the film ends?

I’ll stay if it is made by people I know or if I feel compelled by the work to look up more details of who is behind the madness. Otherwise— if I do it just to do it— it sort of feels like reading a phone book. I also get anxious about having to leave the parking structure and try to avoid chaos.

10. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Accessibility. My father is paralyzed and my mother has some neurological balance issues. At times; there is no ramp, the elevator is broken and I am carrying my mother's walker on the escalator praying to God my shoelace is not untied.

11. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

I’m taking this as bait to talk about Sentimental Value again! That was a film where I was furiously texting anyone I respect to say “I have to talk about this film, will you let me talk at you?”. It is so rare to have the experience, and even more so to be given the chance to hold a conversation with the cast directly. I got to meet Stellan Skarsgård recently, he listened with sincere intensity as I spoke about my own upbringing in relation to the film and subtleties I noticed in his performance. He generously offered stories about developing the character, changes he made and the state of independent film. At the end of the conversation, he took my hand and placed it against his heart and said, “I will carry this conversation with me.”

Sentimental Value dir. Joachim Trier (NEON)

The other experience that is vivid for me is when I was nineteen and went to the Cannes Film Festival. The Marie Antoinette premiere had a pink carpet and was resplendent with ornate candied sculpture centerpieces. If memory serves me, it ended with literal fireworks. A feast for the eyes!

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

I’m quite curious about The Testament of Ann Lee. The physical vocabulary Celia Rowlson-Hall has developed over the years is masterful. Anything she touches, I can’t help but feel across the screen. A generous soul.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

If I could cherry pick throughout time and space at large, I'd go with Peter Sellers and Jonathan Demme. Demme at one point actually wrote a review for Sellers' The Wrong Arm of the Law. In my mind, they were made for each other.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

The Red Shoes. I unironically would love to dance in a technicolor infinity loop of death cycles.

The Red Shoes dir. Michael Powell & Emeric Pressburger (Universal)

But if there was a single moment, I’d love to be soaring against a pastel Serengeti dreamscape in Sydney Pollack’s plane, with John Barry’s score quietly building against me in Out of Africa.

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

For a brief moment you're taken out of your comfort zone, in the hands of a director, with a group of strangers in the dark. In these seconds, we are dared to laugh, to be unsettled, to cry and most importantly to pay attention. You leave the theater looking around you, this time being able to see the faces of people that also experienced this moment with you and your vibrations shift. Someone holds the door open for you, passes a smile and gives into the possibility of being connected to otherness in its greatest sense.