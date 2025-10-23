Name: Jean Evans

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Actor / Director

Links: Jean’s Instagram

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Sunday, early afternoon.

Counter option: 6.30pm, any day.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

Huge question and I refuse to give one answer. The Ronnie’s Cinema + IMAX theater in St. Louis is the one I grew up on with high school friend shenanigans and countless dates with my then-boyfriend (If you’re reading this, howdy!).

Then there was Keller 8 in Arnold, Missouri, where my family would go for a matinee after church. It was the most cost-effective and fun activity for a family of 7 and I am so grateful to my parents for never, under any circumstances, sacrificing fun.

Lastly, I am very fond of the Laemmle Noho and the AMC Burbank 16 for countless reasons.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Popcorn and chocolate covered almonds with a crisp Coca-cola.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Dave’s Hot Chicken #2 with a draft beer.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

One of the first important movie going experiences I remember was for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II. My family hadn’t seen any of them, so we sat around and binged the entire series for the first time together right before it was released. I think my parents knew it was one of those movie experiences that was important to make happen in theaters.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Good Boy. I don’t wanna talk about it.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Challengers (again). Please.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

Reclined. Heated. Dine in. Selected last minute, yet somehow my friends and I are all sitting together in the middle row. Packed audience, lively in a respectful way.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

If AMC opened a location in Studio City.

10. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

I’ll tell you two. (1) The year is 2014. My cousin and I are preparing feverishly for the release of none other than The Fault in Our Stars. Armed with a personal box of tissues and hand painted t-shirts, we attended a screening that remains one of my favorite memories with not only my cousin, but with movie theaters in general. It was so important to us and the theater allowed it to feel as big of a deal as we thought it to be.

(2) When I was 17 I took myself up to the Tivoli Theater in St. Louis. It was an independent theater and I found myself for the first time watching a truly independent film rather than a box office hit or commercial/studio entertainment. It was impeccably strange and the audience sparse, but I remember leaving and thinking about film in a different, more consequential way ever since.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

Die My Love.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Hamnet.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

In no particular order: Denis Villenueve, Sofia Coppola, Christopher Nolan, or the Coen Brothers. Starring me.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Has to be any Star Wars.

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

The experience of film is most alive when it mirrors its creation - collaborative, communal, human. You get to connect with people you’ve never met for reasons you may never know, and you are the better for it.