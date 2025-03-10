Name: Jasmyne Bell

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Culinary creative

Links: Jasmyne’s culinary Substack, Instagram

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I adore going to the movies at the end of my day (usually 9-10pm), any day of the week. But for some reason it’s especially satisfying on a random weekday! I think I prefer going during the week because having movie-going as part of my routine helps me stay centered.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I really love The Egyptian in Hollywood. From the ornate details to the amount of seats it has - I’m just in awe. I’m so happy American Cinematheque adopted its screen. When it’s a full house, I really get a sense of comfort knowing there’s 515 other people watching the same movie as me. I also wanna throw out an honorable mention to the AMC Universal CityWalk, I am a Stubs member after all!

The Egyptian Theater, Los Angeles.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

My friend just put me on to AMC hot dogs. I was such a hater but I’ve been transformed into someone who buys a hot dog at AMC and it’s been incredible. I usually also get a Vanilla Coke and share popcorn with my partner, who I usually see movies with!

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Some extra crispy spicy chicken tenders and champagne would be *chef’s kiss*.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Monsters Inc.! It’s still a favorite of mine too.

Monsters, Inc. dir. Pete Docter

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

My partner and I hit an 11am matinee of The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. The audience was hooting and hollering! It was probably my favorite theater experience in the last couple of years.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

The Thing. I saw it for the first time a couple years ago at Cinespia and thought to myself “I just know this went so hard opening night in the 80’s.”

The Thing dir. John Carpenter

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

A big, comfy recliner with a blanket!

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Bring back movie theater etiquette. Stop recording the screen for TikTok, stop talking, stop scrolling. I love the Alamo Drafthouse because there actually is a very strict policy where they’ll ask people to leave if they’re on their phones. I think they get a warning before being asked to leave. But it’s still nice to know the staff will enforce that rule.

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

Intermissions are great. There’s something so elegant about them that I can’t quite put my finger on. Maybe it’s because it reminds me of seeing theater shows? I also just really appreciate the filmmakers allowing the audience to go get more snacks or use the restroom—I think it’s considerate.

11. Is there a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

The A24 Backrooms movie. Kane Pixels’ original short film was the coolest thing I’ve seen on YouTube in years!

12. What’s one movie you’d recommend that people might not know about or should give another chance to?

TAMPOPO! It’s a stellar “ramen western” from 1980’s Japan. It’s so silly and heartwarming. I saw it last year at a movie club called Cool Girl Cinema Club (shoutout to Sydney!) and it’s become one of my favorites.

Tampopo dir. Juzo Itami (cover art by Criterion )

13. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

I want to see Taylor Russell in a Gia Coppola movie.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Call Me By Your Name. All I dream about is living in that villa - I genuinely think it would heal me.

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Because it’s what was originally intended for the medium. I love traditions! I believe that seeing a movie - any movie - in the theater is the best possible way to experience it. Laughing, covering your eyes, crying, etc. with an audience is an unbeatable experience. I really missed going to the movies when Covid hit. It was scary to me that so many theaters were closing down and I was worried we were doomed to streaming purgatory forever. I’m so grateful that there’s so many other people like me that can’t get enough of going to the movies.