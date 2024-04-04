15 Questions With Jared Craft
producer, 📍NY/LA.
1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?
My favorite day to go to the movies is on a weekend by myself.
2. What’s your favorite movie theater?
3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?
I like to visit a grocery store before and sneak my snacks in, then buy a very large fountain Diet Coke. I tend to go…
