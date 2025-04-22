11am Saturday, The Movie Theater Questionnaire

11am Saturday, The Movie Theater Questionnaire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
heather's avatar
heather
4d

“I wish you could add butter to a box of milk duds, like Homer does in the Simpsons.” My workaround for this is putting some milk duds directly on the popcorn so it can absorb it and it lowkey works.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by 11am Saturday and others
Deemo's avatar
Deemo
4d

grand lake ftw!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 11am Saturday
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 11am Saturday
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture