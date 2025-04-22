Name:

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Writer, Waiter

Jake’s

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

3pm on a weekday afternoon is the perfect time to go to a movie for me. I inevitably will feel a little bad for being inside if it’s nice out, but emerging from the theatre on a sunny day is always a trip I enjoy. Unfortunately, matinees are uncommon in Europe, where I’ve lived the past nine years, so I often go on weekday evenings. I try to go once a week at least, sometimes two or three times. It depends on what’s on, really. In Ljubljana, where I live now, the cinematheque does a lot of one-off screenings, so if you miss it, that’s it.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

The Grand Lake Theatre in my hometown Oakland, CA! It’s part of the fabric of the city, its skyline, and history. Been around since 1926, and the city was only incorporated in 1852. Downstairs they have a Mighty Wurlitzer organ, which plays before shows on Fridays and Saturdays. I saw The Hateful Eight Roadshow there, as well as Inherent Vice in 70mm.

They’re one of ten theatres in the world to play Ryan Coogler’s Sinners in 70mm. Coogler loves the Grand Lake and grew up going there, just like me. It is definitely the theatre I’ve been to most in life, even taking out of the equation that I worked there for two years. Back in the day people would line up around the block to get good seats, dress up, and act like freaks. I miss that. I specifically remember the Star Wars Episode I - The Phantom Menace premiere, we left school early to see it.

The owner, Alan Michaan used to own several theatres in the East Bay but has sold them all off but this one. During the Bush administration, he was famous for using the marquee as a political platform. When I worked there, part of my job was putting those messages up. Letters would break or go missing often, so the messages had to be simple. Plus, the ladder we had wasn’t very steady, it was a busy street, etc. Not a fun time, but it was better than replacing the light bulbs that hang underneath the marquee.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Red Vines, large popcorn, and a Barqs root beer. You need something sweet and something salty, or else the balance is all fucked up. I wish you could add butter to a box of milk duds, like Homer does in the Simpsons. In Sweden they serve licorice and big bags of bacon chips along with the popcorn.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Tortilla chips and guacamole, but seriously only if I couldn’t hear it myself. There was a theatre in Oakland called The Parkway, which is a dispensary now, but they used to have whole pizzas that were delicious and greasy. It was 21+ because it was a bar too, with couches and weekly screenings of Rocky Horror, things of that nature, but I managed to go a few times before they closed. The pizza was in the same ballpark as Costco pizza to me. I saw There Will Be Blood there. Fabulous.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

The Mask of Zorro. Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Must have been my first celebrity crush too. Wow. I was seven. I remember it specifically because there’s a scene when Antonio Banderas kicks someone out of a window, and me and my friend tried re-enacting that from the second floor of the Grand Lake afterward.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

I saw Inland Empire at the Slovenian Cinematheque Kinoteka in Ljubljana this week, which is a cinema/museum/cafe/wonderland. They play a lot of stuff from the Slovenian film archive, and just have great programming in general. When David Lynch died, they had a Twin Peaks marathon with free donuts and now they’ve been working their way through his film catalogue. I had never seen Inland Empire at all before this. It fucked me up.

Two days before that I saw Jane Campion’s An Angel at My Table at the same theatre. That movie also fucked me up, but in a different way.

The Slovenian Cinematheque ( photo cred )

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Plenty! So many actually. One that comes to mind is Do the Right Thing the summer it came out at a theatre in New York. I’m sure that went off. Goodfellas? The Color of Money. White Christmas. The Verdict. I saw The Host in theatres in 2006, which I would kill to see again somewhere big. Totally blew my little cinephile mind.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

Depending on the size of the theatre, the second or third row with a lot of room between rows, and a little bit of recline to the seats. Sometimes I will sit in the first row if there is enough distance to the screen. It all depends on how the seats are arranged, but I like to sit close.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

I just wish more people would go to them. I am often in sparsely attended screenings, which is nice in a way, but also sad. On the flip side of that, audiences have invariably gotten worse. There are too many instances of phone use, talking, and laughing at earnest moments, though I hate policing what other people find funny. The best audience experience I’ve had recently was during the latest Bridget Jones. Raucous women having a great time. Loved it. The weirdest was seeing Babygirl around Christmas. Two separate groups of people left during two separate sex scenes. One group was young people! Very strange.

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

Kind of anti, if they are forced. In Italy, where I lived for a year, every movie has an intermission whether it’s programmed in or not. When I managed to catch Barbie, it had an intermission that told me to go buy snacks in the lobby. Hated it. It’s not even a long movie! I had no trouble sitting through Killers of the Flower Moon twice in cinemas. I did like the intermission during The Brutalist though. If I have to get up, I will get up.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

The two theatres I usually visit don’t play trailers, but I did catch Mickey 17 at the cineplex and that had a trailer for Sinners in front of it. It looks good, it didn’t give away too much, I’m sold.

Sinners dir. Ryan Coogler ( trailer )

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Right now I am hyped up for Sinners. Ryan Coogler is a hometown hero. Did you see the video he did for Kodak explaining all the various formats they are projecting for Sinners? That’s cinema. Unfortunately I do not live anywhere close to an IMAX screen. Ljubljana has a great cinema culture, but it is on the smaller side of things.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Martin Scorsese and Paul Newman? The perfect combination has already been done! I kinda love that Scorsese might be working with The Rock next. It’s great to see him go against type, aka not Leo or equivalent white dude. Actually, now that I’m thinking about it, I would love to see Vin Diesel and Scorsese work together. Both NYC natives and Diesel may or may not have Italian heritage too. Both started off doing small movies, Diesel did a short called Multi-Facial that got him cast in Saving Private Ryan and has parallels with Scorsese’s own Italianamerican. It could work!

The Denzel Washington / Paul Thomas Anderson collab that has been teased but not made would have been great. I’m glad Denzel has Spike Lee and Tony Scott (RIP) but he is too good to not have worked with some of the other greats.

Another exciting one would be Vicky Krieps and Alice Rohrwacher! Doesn’t that just sound so right?

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

City of God! As dangerous as it was, it also seemed like a really good time. Everybody was Kung Fu Fighting! Everyone was hot! What I really love about that movie is that the favelas are not pathologized, they are mythologized. As someone who comes from a city stricken by gun violence, that was really refreshing to see as a teenager.

City of God dir. Fernando Meirelles & Kátia Lund

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

It’s a singular experience that is replicated all around the world. It brings people together in that way. It’s also an act of submission, hopefully. You give up your phone, you give the art your attention. To me it’s like meditation. A little bit of freedom from the world where I only focus on what’s in front of me.