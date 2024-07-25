Isra Al Kassi is a writer, curator and co-founder of T A P E, a London based cinema collective working to platform and highlight the sheer variety of under-served films. Photo cred: Amaal Said

Check out T A P E ’s exciting roster of upcoming screenings all around the UK here.

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I love a Wednesday day movie trip.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

My absolute favourite cinema is Röda Kvarn in Helsingborg where I grew up, it really set the tone for what is possible in art house cinema. I…