Name: Iris Lin

Location: New York

Occupation: Film Event Professional

Links: Iris’ Instagram, Twitter

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Wednesday matinee, around 3pm. Working at a cinema, I don’t have many nights free, but my friends and I somehow usually have Wednesdays off and often see movies together on that day.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I love BAM because it’s my local theater and has great programs, but also have complicated feelings toward it because I spend a lot of time working there. Another favorite is Film at Lincoln Center—coincidentally, my other workplace—the best Q&As, excellent programming, wonderful theaters, sweetest staff. However, you do have to find yourself on the Upper West Side.

BAM Rose Cinemas, Brooklyn, NY

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

As a traumatized theater worker, let me just say I would never voluntarily eat popcorn ever again. Sometimes I’ll treat myself to a coffee and pastry if the screening is early enough (Film Forum has the best selection in the city, notably the famous Jacques Derrida banana bread).

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

The idea of a cinema serving a full cheeseboard sounds wildly absurd but weirdly appealing to me.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas. I had a crush on literally every character in it afterwards.

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas dir. Patrick Gilmore, Tim Johnson (Dreamworks)

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

I saw Mulholland Drive on 35mm at MOMA. I’m not usually obsessed with prints or David Lynch, but that was a very special screening.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s A City of Sadness. I first saw it on a classroom projector in high school, and it made me cry. It is such a visually intricate and deeply moving film that I probably would’ve completely lost my mind if I had seen it in theaters for the first time.

8. Have you ever seen a movie more than once in theaters?

I don’t usually, but there are two occasions that I remember vividly: First is Undine by Christian Petzold, which I rewatched recently because I loved it so much when I first saw it during the pandemic. Second is Breaking Dawn: Part II, when it was released. I’ve loved Kristen Stewart since I was twelve, what can I say?

9. Do you stay through the credits or leave once the film ends?

I love watching the credits. You see how a film really gets made through them. I love it when a filmmaker obviously involved their whole family in it, and it’s all the same last names. Sometimes I’ll spot a name or two that I know, which is always special.

10. What’s one thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Personally, I think assigned seating should be abolished once and for all. It would save so much trouble for both theater staff and the audience. If you want a good seat, you gotta show up early to earn it.

11. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

I was working at the New York Film Festival when we hosted the surprise screening of the Marty Supreme world premiere. I wasn’t planning on seeing it, but got roped in with some coworkers to sneak onto the balcony at Alice Tully Hall. We sat on the stairs, unintentionally directly behind the VIP seats for the cast. I spent the entire screening craning my neck trying to look over Timothee and Kylie’s heads while Tyler, the Creator crackled non-stop in the seat next to me.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

This will sound extremely nerdy, but I’m excited that the new festival season is starting and there are lots to look forward to! I’m very curious about Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s new film All of a Sudden, and Albert Serra’s first English-language film Out of This World. More immediately in theaters, I’m also really excited to see Blue Heron, the debut feature from Sophy Romvari.

All of a Sudden dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (NEON)

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

I’m a big fan of international/cross-language director/cast combos, such as Isabelle Huppert in Hong Sang Soo’s A Traveler’s Needs, Tony Leung in Ildikó Enyedi’s new film Silent Friend, and Tilda Swinton in Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria. I think it’d be pretty fun if one of the “internet boyfriends” like Paul Mescal or Jacob Elordi worked with a director like Park Chan-wook at some point.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

20th Century Women by Mike Mills, one of my all-time favorites. The late-70s interior design, pastel colors, and Santa Barbara sunshine make the dreamiest world. I wish my life looked like that, and I want Annett Bening to be my mom.

20th Century Women dir. Mike Mills (A24)

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Going to the movies is a whole activity. You get to make plans, have something to look forward to, get snacks, go with friends, or take yourself on a solo trip and have a real main-character moment. You don’t get those moments on your couch and TV (or worse, your laptop).