Name: Ines Bellina

Location: Lima, Peru

Occupation: Writer and Translator

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I live for a Sunday afternoon movie, especially in the fall or winter. There’s enough people to provide the communal experience, but the theater isn't so packed that you know someone will ruin the movie by lighting up their phone or talking to their friends. It’s cozy and relaxing, and I can get home in time to make dinner.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I just discovered my favorite movie theater less than a year ago. I had just moved back to my hometown of Lima, Peru, a city I have a very complicated relationship with (don’t we all with our hometowns? No place is more beloved or loathed.) Lima is massive and chaotic, a bustling, non-stop metropolis that can somehow, still, feel like a small town in all sorts of great and terrible ways. I found Cine Caleta scrolling through Instagram and was instantly charmed by its DIY ethos. It’s really a courtyard in a semi-abandoned house in Barranco. The organizers play movies from their laptops onto a projection screens. Most seats are basic plastic white chairs (think Bad Bunny’s DTMF’s album cover). Shows are free but they sell drinks and snacks to cover operating costs. Most of the movies they show are indies, cult classics, non-Hollywood films, award-winners and inexplicable only-in-Peru hits, like White Chicks (I could write a whole essay about the importance of this movie in the cultural imaginary of my country but I’ll leave it for another day).

Cine Caleta demonstrates the best of Peruvian ingeniousness, of our ability to make due with what we have and foster cool, creative spaces in the wake of neglect.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

The timeless Coca-Cola and buttered popcorn combo. But it has to be regular Coke—none of the Diet Coke or (shudders) Pepsi bullshit.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

A charcuterie board with a really nice Malbec. A big one too: I need multiple deli meats and a variety of cheeses, a good cracker-to-toppings ratio or a mini baguette, some nuts, strawberries and grapes everywhere.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

My earliest theater memory is watching Annie about three or four years after it was released in the United States. The 80s were tough for Peru.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Sinners, this past Saturday. It was entertaining as all hell. I could have done without the Tarantino-esque ending, but I would have been happy to lounge in the juke club scenes for an eternity.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Honestly, almost every movie I stream at home, regardless of whether I enjoyed it or not. I don’t give movies my full focus at home, the way I do in the theater, so its potential impact is watered down. I’m actively trying to watch more movies on the big screen now because I am a child and need a dark room where I can’t turn on my phone. I’m hungry for the immersive experience.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

I wish movie theaters incorporated more of a couch-mentality when it came to seat design, so I could half-sit, half lie down with a blanket on top of me.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Giving short people the ability to switch seats whenever a tall person sits down in front of them. It’s the kind thing to do.

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

I have been telling anyone that will listen that I believe movies should stick to a 90-minute format as much as possible. So I’m very pro-intermission for any movie that surpasses the 2 and a half hour mark. Some of us have small bladders.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

They showed the trailer of the new Weeknd movie before Sinners and it was almost genius how nothing about the trailer gave you any idea of what the movie was about. It was pure vibes. The whole thing screamed perfume-commercial-meets-TikTok-montage-nightmare. It stuck with me, but probably not in the way it intended.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

My friend Tatiana Fuentes Sadowski released her documentary “La memoria de las mariposas” this year, about the rubber trade of the early 20th century in Latin America and its lingering effects to this day. It’s been winning a bunch of awards in the festival circuit. Making a documentary anywhere in the world is already a thankless, tireless endeavor but in Peru it basically borders on madness. Funding is scarce, we don’t have a robust cinematic tradition, and a large chunk of society wishes filmmakers would just stick to formulaic slop. I mean, Congress just passed a law—nicknamed “Ley Anticine”—which limits the number of government funds any project can use. Basically, they want nothing that might criticize the current regime and more rom-coms with Machu Picchu as a backdrop.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Gimme a documentary about the new Pope’s inauguration directed by Conclave’s Edward Berger. It must include his brother, his Peruvian nemesis Juan Luis Cipriani, that hot Brazilian priest that went viral the day Pope Leo was announced, and at least a handful of Latin American nuns.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Before Sunrise, obviously. I absolutely hate being in long-term, mature relationships where people grow together and heal each other. F that! Give me the bittersweet frenzy of exactly one day and night. I already imagine myself as some ethereal beauty when I’m traveling, so all I need is a man who looks like he used to frequent Union Pool, an impossibly charming far-flung location and a lot of intellectual bullshitting.

Before Sunrise dir. Richard Linklater

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

We’re losing our ability and willingness to congregate for anything else other than work. Our capacity to empathize is so so so frayed. I honestly think laughing, crying or being bored together, with a stranger, reminds us that we are social animals- emphasize on the social part. We need that to stop ourselves from succumbing to our worst, most feral instincts.