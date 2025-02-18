Name: Ilana Wolpert

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Screenwriter

Links: Ilana’s IG, Letterboxd



1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I look back so fondly upon my 3pm weekday movie jaunts in 2018. I had a job with weird hours and Moviepass reigned supreme. I think I might have seen every movie that came out in theaters from December 2017 until April 2018. Sadly, these weekday forays are no longer feasible for me now but I still love a 3 or 4pm Saturday/Sunday afternoon movie. Perfect snack time, if you’re hungry after, it’s not too late to go grab dinner, you still get home early, no notes.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

Like everyone else in Los Angeles, I’ve been mourning the loss of the Arclight Hollywood for the last 5 (!!) years. I used to live a few minutes from the Arclight and it was the closest thing to a church for me. It was truly just as great as everyone says it was. They had a great restaurant! Delicious snacks! A little bookstore to browse through if you were early to your screening! I once sobbed during a Monday night viewing of The Lego Batman Movie in the Cinerama Dome, next to Topanga from Boy Meets World. What other theater is offering these kind of perks?!

But I guess right now, if I had to choose, my favorite theater is probably Vidiots in Eagle Rock, and my favorite AMC is the Burbank 6. My friends call it the “Bottoms Theater” because the first movie we saw there was Bottoms, but also because there are 2 other AMCs in Burbank and it’s very confusing. The 6 stands out to me because the parking is the easiest of all the AMC Burbanks. I’m a very anxious parker, so I really look for this in a theater.

AMC Burbank Town Center 6

I love the renovated Egyptian Theater, but I’ll only go if I have like an extra 20 minutes to look for parking because it’s so treacherous.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

I am a huge proponent of the Kids’ Pack. It’s the best deal in town. You get popcorn, fruit snacks, and a nice sized drink for like $8. At Pacific Theaters (RIP) they’d give you the large candy for no extra charge and it really felt like hacking the system. Now sometimes I’ll upgrade the fruit snacks to Twizzlers or Junior Mints if it’s really calling to me but usually I’m into the fruit snacks.

Regal Cinemas Kids’ Pack

I always get a Minute Maid Pink Lemonade from the drink machine. I don’t drink soda at all, I’ve never liked it. That makes me sound like I’m really healthy but I’m aggressively addicted to sugar so it balances itself out. But I literally only like water, coffee, and then pink lemonade exclusively at the movies. I start to crave it Pavlovian style when I’m on my way to the theater.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

A tuna melt with French fries and a hot black coffee. I need some sort of old timey-diner to collab with a movie theater to make my dreams come true.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

My mom’s answer to this was “I think it was the animated 101 Dalmations.” That movie came out in 1961, so I’m just hazarding a guess that she’s wrong. I really felt like I saw The Lion King in theaters but I just looked it up and I would’ve been too young. Toy Story maybe? I’m sure it was some Disney animated movie. Just maybe not in 1961.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

I saw Inside Man at Vidiots a few days ago and it was such a blast. I was with two friends who both LOVE the movie and I had never seen it. The cast is incredible, everyone in the movie is so IN the movie. It’s just such a fun heist movie. I love the repertory theaters in LA because they’re super strict about taking your phones out and talking and it’s just clear everyone there is there to have a great time at the movies.

Inside Man dir. Spike Lee

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Bound, definitely. I also wish I could have seen Knives Out and Glass Onion in theaters too.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

I always feel like a human blob from Wall-E when I get in my recliner seat and go all the way back but… there’s no denying it’s very nice to watch a movie reclined. My ideal seat is smack in the middle, second to last row, full recliner.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

I don’t think dogs should be allowed at the movies, but I think my dog should be allowed. Her name is Ella and she is perfect. She actually loves watching movies and genuinely watches them – probably because I adopted her in 2020 and all my roommates and I did in July 2020 was watch movies. But I really think she should have gotten to see Wicked on the big screen. To be clear, tons of dogs in a theater would ruin the experience. Then it would just become a very dark dog park. So just my dog gets to go and she can curl up on the recliner part of the seat with me and that’s it.

On a more practical/realistic note, I would love to change the seats at the non-AMC theaters. They don’t have to be recliners, just like, slightly wider so you can move around more and you don’t kick your neighbor when you cross your legs.

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

I loved the intermission during The Brutalist. Some review on Letterboxd compared it to Into The Woods re: the difference of Acts 1 and 2 -- Act 1 being the hope of the American Dream, Act 2 watching it all fall apart. It was nice to have an intermission to process Act 1, and then dive into the second half of the movie and experience a totally different feeling. I feel like for longer movies an intermission makes the experience feel like theater, which eventizes it in a way. I'm for it, for movies 3 hours or more. Otherwise I don't think you need it. Also cannot deny it's a great opportunity to go to the bathroom.

11. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Not to plug my own friends, but I’m so excited to see Eleanor The Great, written by my friend Tory Kamen, starring June Squibb. We are in the June Squibb renaissance!

12. What’s a movie you’d recommend that people might not know about or should give another chance to?

I love Down With Love so much. I didn’t see it until recently and I’ve watched it so many times in the past couple years. I feel like people are getting to know it now, but it’s such an underrated gem and so perfectly skewering the 50s/60s sex comedy. Zellweger and McGregor firing on all levels. It’s so funny and smart.

13. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

Kristen Stewart directed by the Wachowski sisters.

I’d love for Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan to keep doing movies together, especially period pieces. Would also be so thrilled to see Saoirse do anything directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

The most basic answer, but I need to live in the late 90s NYC of You’ve Got Mail. I want to be in that Zabar’s line realizing I don’t have cash to pay for my schmear and waiting for my dial-up Internet to load!

You’ve Got Mail dir. Nora Ephron

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

When you watch something at home there's always a distraction. I'm always like, I'll put away my phone and not look at it for the whole movie, but something always comes up, or my dog starts barking, or my mind starts drifting. When you're at the theater, you're there. It's so much more immersive. One of my favorite feelings is leaving a movie theater and driving home, still feeling like you're in the movie. You just can't get that the same way at home.