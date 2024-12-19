Name: Iana Murray

Location: London

Occupation: Writer

Links: Iana’s work, Twitter

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I really love a 2pm screening on a weekday. All I did when I was in uni was drive over to Glasgow or Edinburgh to see the new releases when I really should've been studying.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

Scottish cinemas hold a special place in my heart. I rinsed my under 25 membership at Glasgow Film Theatre, a gorgeous art deco haven with unbeatable programming. I'd be remiss not to mention my most beloved cinema back home: the Belmont Cinema in Aberdeen. It's been there with me for my whole life, from school trips to an amazing screening of Burning that I was so delighted to introduce when I was still a baby journalist.

One of my favourite moviegoing experiences was seeing The Bling Ring at the Belmont during a heatwave. It was the one day where the AC wasn't working, and they had warned me as such, but the north of Scotland experiences about 2.5 warm days a year so I thought nothing of it. It was like a sauna in there, I was sweating buckets – but sooo worth it. Sadly, it closed in 2022 along with another cinema I love — the Filmhouse in Edinburgh — but there has been a brilliant campaign to bring the Belmont back and it should be reopening soon! I would encourage everyone to show their support in any way they can, if it's donating or even just spreading the word. I'm so excited to visit when it's open again.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

It doesn't feel like a cinema trip unless I have a fizzy drink and a salted popcorn. (An expensive and unhealthy habit, I know.) I just never vibed with sneaking snacks in, it felt sacrilegious.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

How has society not progressed to the point where we can bring crisps into the cinema without sounding like an exploding bomb every time you so much as touch the packet?

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I'm sure there were films that preceded this but I remember my dad took me and my little sister to see the live-action Scooby Doo. We were the only people there and I've been chasing that high ever since.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

I finally managed to see Conclave! Those cardinals love to gossip.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Dreams by Akira Kurosawa changed my life, but I haven't touched my blu-ray since I first watched it at uni. I think subconsciously I've just been waiting for a screening to pop up this whole time. I would love to see the kitsune wedding on a big screen.

Dreams dir. Akira Kurosawa

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

Somewhere in the middle-to-back area. Aisle seat so I can make a quick getaway.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

If I'm watching a film in 4DX and the scene involves a large amount of water, I need to feel like I'm in a log flume and a wave has collapsed on me. I can't stand with the pitiful spritzes you get when the character is visibly drenched. I want an authentic experience at my dumb theme park movie.

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

I visited LA for the first time in my adult life in March and my friend Mia took me to the New Beverly. I love their pre-show where the trailers are tailored to the theme of the movie — it really makes you excited to see the previews which I can't say I had ever felt before! To actually answer the question, three trailers and no ads.

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

I think I prefer going alone. I love having the space afterwards to consider my thoughts, which you're not really afforded when you have to make conversation as you leave. But there's also something to be said about the shared experience, and some of my favourite moviegoing experiences have been with friends. It depends on the film.

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Nosferatu!!!!!!!!!!

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

When film festivals moved online during lockdown, I managed to catch The Drudgery Train and loved it. It's a coming-of-age drama but the protagonist is a complete loser slimeball, and the film manages this balance of empathising with him while also recognising how utterly heinous he is. I've never been able to find it again but if anyone else can, let me know!

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

For years, I've been manifesting a film made by our best guys named Luca: Luca Guadagnino and Luca Marinelli.

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

I think staying in the house from 20th Century Women would heal me.