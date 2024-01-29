1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Early Sunday when it's less crowded.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

The Grove, because you can go to Barnes and Noble first.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Large popcorn and large Diet Coke. Only place I really drink soda.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink…