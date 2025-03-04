Name: Hannah Strong

Location: London

Occupation: Author & Digital Editor at Little White Lies Magazine

Links: Hannah’s Work, LWLies



1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

If it was entirely up to me, 11am on a Tuesday. Just me and the pensioners, that’s how I like it. My other preferred slot is a 10pm start on a Friday or Saturday but having worked in a cinema for years I know this is a loathed spot by cinema staff. I apologise for being that solo dickhead who rocks up for thet late show and means you all have to stay late.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

In London, The Prince Charles Cinema – cheap, cheerful, impeccable taste, hottest patrons, best concessions prices in central London. In my hometown, Sheffield Showroom, for similar reasons but also because it was the place I saw so many films of my formative years, including Drive and A Single Man. Also shout out to Hyde Park Picturehouse in Leeds, which was my local cinema throughout university and has the friendliest team bar none, plus the most beautiful facade.

This is a subject I’m deeply passionate about – I also love Nitehawk in Prospect Park Brooklyn (where i saw Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans last summer) and Passage Neukölln in Berlin (where I saw too many films to count during my year abroad). I try to go to the movies whenever I’m in a foreign city to take in the architecture and check out their snacks. Estonia had Cookies and Cream popcorn. Incredible stuff.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

I’m a simple gal: salted popcorn and a Coke. When I was a kid there was no way in hell I was allowed to get them – we'd go to Wilko's round the corner and be allowed to pick out a bottle of pop and a single packet of sweets. Buying concessions is a true sign of disposable income to me. If I go to Vue in the UK, I’m getting the kid’s combo with a Tango Ice Blast, popcorn and a Maltesers bar. If I’m in the USA, I’m absolutely having popcorn with that artificial butter flavour that probably takes a day off your life every pump.

It’s eye-opening to go abroad and see how bad the UK is about cinema snack game compared to other countries. I was in Tokyo late last year and got a massive bucket of soy sauce popcorn and a Dr Pepper for the equivalent of £5. Did I get sick of it halfway through? Yes. But I really admired their innovation. I still dream of the snicker doodle cookies in Park City, Utah’s Library Theatre, and that was six years ago.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

This might be heresy to people who hate the smell and sound of food in cinemas, but I can’t lie, I kind of love a good dine-and-cinema option, like Nitehawk in the USA. Of course you have to pick your movie correctly – I remember going to watch Come and See at the Prince Charles and being a bit horrified people were walking in with popcorn – but for something with the right vibe, I think it’s quite nice to have a little meal. Sue me!

Latest Food & Movie Pairings at Nitehawk Cinema, Brooklyn,

But to answer the question: a proper NYC style slice of pizza and an ice-cold beer is probably Peak Cinematic Achievement for me. I'm not ambitious about cinema snacks.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Chicken Run at the Sheffield Showroom. I probably did go to the cinema before then, but my family weren’t massive on the cinema so it was always really special. I was 7 when I saw Chicken Run and it absolutely blew me away. I felt the full spectrum of emotions: joy, fear, sadness, anger. Mind absolutely blown. I rewatched it to write an anniversary piece a few years ago and I’m pleased to report it’s still a masterpiece. When I met Nick Park a few weeks ago at an awards party I got very star-struck, garbled something about Chicken Run changing my life, and ran away.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Mickey 17 for work, so with a press audience which is always weird. Hardly anyone reacts to the film. I loved it though! I must confess I've been off my rep cinema game due to time and money so far in 2025 but I hope to remedy that soon. I'm planning on seeing The Monkey again this weekend with an audience, because horror films are always more fun on opening weekend.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Until last year the answer to this was Amadeus by Milos Forman, but it finally happened at The Prince Charles Cinema. There’s so many I’d love to see – a big one is Kenneth Lonergan’s Margaret, which I missed at the BFI last year. The one cinematic event I wish I could have experienced at the time of its original release is Star Wars.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

I’m a big fan of the recliners you get in some theatres nowadays, they feel so decadent. But really anything comfy where you’re not too close to your neighbour. Position wise, in a big screen, I like an aisle seat mid-way up. In a small screen, I like to be front and centre.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

More legroom. Why, as a planet, have we all agreed no one should get any legroom in cinemas??? I don’t want to get up every two mins to let someone past! More leg room!!

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

Love them. One of my local theatres as a child – still going strong – adds an intermission to literally every film. It’s great. You can pop to the loo, get a drink, have a little yap about what you’re watching. I’m very pro-interval. I interviewed Brady Corbet a few weeks ago and he said he really wanted to have an interval in The Brutalist to make it feel like more of an event and I couldn’t agree more.

11. Is there a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

So, so, so many. Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love is probably my most anticipated of 2025. I also can’t wait for the two new Safdie Brothers films we’re getting this year and the new Joachim Trier film. I could probably write an essay about everything I’m excited for in 2025.

12. What’s one movie you’d recommend that people might not know about or should give another chance to?

I'm going to recommend Elaine May's A New Leaf, which has been on my mind a lot lately (I blame Valentine's Day). It's such a pitch perfect screwball comedy; May is famously reclusive so each of her films feels like this wonderful glimpse into what a sharp comedian and filmmaker she is. I'm itching to read Carrie Courogen's Miss May Does Not Exist, which I just got a copy of.

A New Leaf dir. Elaine May

13. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

I’d kill for another Adam Sandler and Paul Thomas Anderson collab. Beyond that, I’d love to see Steven Yeun in a Kelly Reichardt film.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

I'm going to be a cliché millennial girly pop and say The Royal Tenenbaums because their house at 111 Archer Avenue is my most coveted cinematic home (and my cat is named after Margot Tenenbaum). The zebra wallpaper in Margot's room is my white whale. That said, I haven't stopped thinking about Antonio Banderas' kitchen in Pain and Glory since I saw it. And that might be a little more achievable than a New York brownstone.

The Royal Tenenbaums dir. Wes Anderson

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

The movie theatre is a sacred space to me. When I was a kid I had to go to church because my dad was a born-again Christian, and I don't think it was until I was a lot older and started going to the cinema that I realised what he got out of those sermons. It's a place where I can totally be free from any other obligations for 2 or 3 hours. All that matters is what's in front of me. It demands focus in a way that you cannot replicate at home unless you have the money to build a home cinema (which I do not). I also believe in the communal act of moviegoing, whether with friends and family or with strangers – there's just something beautiful about laughing, crying or screaming together. I hate to be a boomer but society is so isolated nowadays, the cinema feels like a rare place we can all truly come together for a common purpose. That, and whenever you go to an indie cinema, you're supporting your local community as well as filmmaking. What a beautifully low-effort way to be a patron of the arts!