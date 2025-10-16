Name: Hannah Colburn

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Writer / Director

Links: Watch Hannah’s film Lacuna, Instagram, TikTok

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

A movie in my opinion is best at night. ANY NIGHT.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

The Belcourt Theatre is one I visited quite often during my time living in Tennessee. I saw the film Minari there, which is the film that really gave me the push to pursue movie-making.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

If I’m lucky, some AMC theaters sell mozzarella sticks. Then, I usually use their fancy soda machine to make myself a DIY Shirley Temple. It is pure bliss.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Mango sticky rice would be the ultimate movie theater snack. Plus a real Shirley Temple.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I remember being really moved by the Pirates of the Caribbean as a kid. I said to my mom on a random morning, (weeks after seeing the movie, mind you), “that was fun.” she asked, “what was fun?” and I said, “when we went to go see the Pirates of the Caribbean.”

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

The last film I saw was One Battle After Another. Great characters. Epic car chasing scene. Viva la Revolución!!

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I’d have loved to see The Shining in theaters. Or maybe Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. I have an insane lust for old horror flicks.

The Shining at the Westwood Village Theater in 1980 ( source )

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

3 words: Recliner. Seat heater.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

I would like to be allowed to dump my popcorn bucket onto the people who continue to use their phones during a movie. And the ones who talk. Not sure which is worse. Bring back movie theater etiquette damn it!

10. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

I watched Chris Nolan’s Tenet in IMAX, and after the showing Chris and Denis Villeneuve came out and did a Q&A discussing their experiences as directors in the movie making world. Really cool. I would have enjoyed it even more if I hadn’t been so busy pondering what Tenet was about.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

The trailer for Bugonia has been plastered into my brain lately. Looking forward to that one.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Marty Supreme is one I’ll definitely be sat for.

tchalamet A post shared by @tchalamet

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Hear me out…

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Leads: Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford, Margaret Qualley

The film: A western zombie movie.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

I need to be in The Goonies movie ASAP. Goonies never say die!!

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Teleportation might not exist, but movie theaters do. It’s the one place we can go to experience a new universe. We need SOMETHING to temporarily save this world from constant doom.