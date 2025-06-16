Name:

New York

Screenwriter, film writer, sometimes photographer/director

Hannah’s film Substack

,

,

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I love a Friday night screening. There’s nothing I want to do more at the end of the week than sit in the dark with some friends and then chat about the movie over drinks.

But the most profound experiences I’ve had at the movies have mostly been impulsive solo matinees: ducking into Metrograph during a heat wave and being totally transported by Singin’ in the Rain, or deciding last minute to ride up to Lincoln Center to see Afire and having all my atoms rearranged.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I have a soft spot for Close-Up in London. It’s a tiny screen tucked into the back of a cozy pub lined with shelves full of films and books that you can rent from their library. It feels lived-in and well-loved by the neighborhood, which reminds me a bit of Film Forum — my childhood neighborhood theater. They’ve really made a space that encourages you to linger. I’ve had so many amazing, unexpected conversations with strangers after screenings at Close-Up. And many nights huddled in a corner with friends having a drink after a screening.

Close-Up Cinema in London ( photo cred )

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

I’m a fiend for movie theater popcorn. My friend found out the exact kernels and oil that they use at AMC so that we can have “movie theater” popcorn when we watch movies at his house. During a long movie I’ll get a Dr. Pepper to keep me awake. Film Forum has the best popcorn I’ve ever had — you salt it yourself, and I heard that they pop it in peanut oil.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

I really hate any food smells in a theater that distract from my popcorn experience. And too much crinkling around drives me nuts. My best friend is constantly bringing snacks into the theater with the loudest wrappers in the world. I love seeing movies with her, and she loves tiny noisy snacks, so maybe we could get her a little soundproof bubble next to me.

And I’d love it if I could press a little button in my seat and a cappuccino popped out silently.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Apparently the first movie I saw in theaters was The Secret of Roan Inish with my mom. I was a total scaredy cat so there was a lot of leaving animated kids movies once the music got at all tense. I mostly remember falling asleep during “boring” movies at Film Forum with my parents.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Velvet Goldmine in 35mm at Metrograph for my friend’s birthday. Decadent.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I’d love to see Happy as Lazzaro in theaters — I watched it on Netflix, I don’t know if it even had a theatrical run in the US? Alice Rohrwacher’s movies just cast a spell and sweep you up. I’d love to experience that with Lazzaro in a theater.

Lazzaro Felice dir. Alice Rohrwacher

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

I like a smaller screen, but I still want to feel immersed, so I try to sit in the middle, a tiny bit too close. In a dream scenario there wouldn’t be anyone else in the row so if I had to get up I wouldn’t have to climb over any laps.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

We need more common spaces to encourage conversation after screenings! Sophie over at That Final Scene has written some great pieces on how to make the filmgoing experience feel social again.

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

Love em. More please.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

I watch Formula 1 on and off, so seeing the F1 trailer before Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning gave me chills. Can’t wait to see Lewis Hamilton in IMAX.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

It's hard to believe, but this was apparently the first year that Christian Petzold showed a film at Cannes -- the upcoming family drama Miroirs No. 3. I hesitate to even assign it that genre qualifier because Petzold's films are so deliciously slippery. In a recent interview, Petzold talked about how he sees the current state of storytelling, summing up why I find his movies so sneakily urgent:

"In the cinema world, in the last decades, there is a desire for tabula rasa. Because we can’t repair all this shit, we have to destroy it. We have so many dystopian movies where the world is clean again. This is a fascistic vision, to clean everything, like the Berlin architecture of Albert Speer. I think we have to repair things again, look again at what is broken. Two days ago, I saw a documentary with Jean-Luc Godard talking to Marguerite Duras, and they were talking about deconstruction: you have to deconstruct the world. Maybe at the end of the ’60s, but now, no, we have to reconstruct."

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

This is so fun. I’d love to see Claire Denis or Jane Campion direct Florence Pugh. Feral x2.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

I guess this isn’t living per se, but I’d love to live in a universe where it was an absolute truth that after we die, we all go through to an after life like the one in the Kore-eda film After Life.

After Life dir. Hirokazu Koreeda

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

So many of my important firsts were in cinemas — first crush (Lord of the Rings, entire cast), first kiss (The Great Debaters, lol), first existential crisis (Safe), first moments imagining myself as an artist (I Am Love, Wendy and Lucy). Having those novel experiences (& all the big emotions that came with them) while sharing a space with other people made them feel safe and exciting and comfortingly universal.

Everyone told me that being a teenager meant being a DGAF navel-gazer, but going to the movies every weekend challenged and expanded my conception of the human experience more broadly than anything else in the small town where I went to high school. It may be overly earnest to say, but stepping out of your life and allowing your emotions to swell along with a room full of strangers feels holy to me.

I’m a filmmaker today because my first love was a boy who loved movies, and the only time I was brave enough to talk to him was sitting side by side in a dark theater, whispering jokes back and forth as the opening credits rolled, hearts pounding every time our arms touched. I can’t imagine losing that.