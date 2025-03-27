Name: Haaniyah Angus

Location: London

Occupation: Culture Critic & Essayist

Links: Haaniyah’s website, IG

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

A weekday post-work movie is my favorite, so usually 5-7pm. The screenings tend to be emptier, which I prefer since it feels like the film has been specifically prepared for you.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I actually don't think I have one, only because I've been moving around so much for the last few years that I've not been able to properly explore cinemas outside of my locals, which is going to change this year, but I always have fun going to BFI Southbank. I recently saw a screening of When Harry Met Sally, which was an incredible experience. I also love The Ritzy in Brixton, the signage outside is always so fun to see because it can range from confessions of love, congratulations, anecdotes and even proposals.

Marquee of The Ritzy Cinema in Brixton, UK ( photo cred )

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

I love a salted pretzels, gummy sweets, and water/Rubicon/ice tea (depending on my mood) combo from the corner shop beside my local Odeon. Maybe it's old age, but popcorn is more of a chore to get.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Oh, easy! I'd bring an actual lunch if mess and smell weren't an issue. Nine out of ten times, I realize mid-movie that I've forgotten to eat anything of substance.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Ice Age 2!

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

A Complete Unknown (ehh).

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg! I actually just missed the re-release at the BFI in December. If not that then I would love to see Moonlight.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg dir. Jacques Demy

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

No more recliners please for the love of God!

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

More of a complaint but: if there's an under-25 discount program and an over-65 discount program, what about the rest of us? I'm still broke and would love £5 tickets.

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

Love them for films just under or over 3 hours.

11. Is there a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Bugonia and Oh, Hi!

12. What’s one movie you’d recommend that people might not know about or should give another chance to?

What a Way To Go! It's a recent fave of mine and I just adore everything about it. Shirley MacLaine juggling the It Boys of the 60s, what's not to love?

13. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

Ayo Edebiri and Barry Jenkins.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

The Young Girls of Rochefort.

The Young Girls of Rochefort dir. Jacques Demy

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Not to quote Nicole Kidman but heartbreak does feel good in a place like this. Theatres quite literally remain some of the last places where film is free from its constant content-ificaiton.