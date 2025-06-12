11am Saturday, The Movie Theater Questionnaire

11am Saturday, The Movie Theater Questionnaire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natalie Guevara's avatar
Natalie Guevara
1d

Like PB+J, or DiCaprio + Scorsese, 11AM + SchmearCast are a god-tier combo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert's avatar
Robert
1d

Unfortunately, Gabriel would have been disappointed on opening night for "The Shining". I saw it opening night and most viewers were quietly baffled by the whole thing. That, and pretty much every other Kubrick film, had to marinate in the culture a bit before exploding.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 11am Saturday
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture