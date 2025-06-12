I had the pleasure of being a guest on Gabriel’s excellent podcast, episode out now. Featuring a deep dive into current moviegoing culture, what’s working and what needs to change, and why I won’t give up on the theatrical experience even when audiences suck. Plus some controversial movie takes that I kinda already wanna take back? Enjoy and leave a comment if you did!

15 Questions With Gabriel Frieberg

Name: Gabriel Frieberg

Location: San Francisco

Occupation: Film and TV Critic / Media Creator

Links:

,

Podcast, Gabriel’s

,

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

A 6 p.m. weeknight screening is ideal (but somehow too rare). It’s late enough that you’re guilt-free about wrapping up the workday to catch a flick and early enough that there’s time for a cocktail or dinner after.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I grew up on the Upper West Side of NYC with the mecca, AMC Lincoln Square 13, as my go-to, home-turf theater. I have great memories of Casino Royale opening night, Peter Jackson’s King Kong on IMAX, and being traumatized by being left behind there by parent chaperones after a kid’s Chamber of Secrets themed birthday party.

Living in SF now, my answer is definitely the Balboa Theatre, standing since 1928, with its beckoning neon sign, quirky programming, and neighborhood feel. I saw Inland Empire there a couple months ago for the first time, which rewired my brain, and I’m unsure if I’ve really left the theater since.

Balboa Theater, San Francisco ( photo cred )

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Popcorn and Spezi (Diet Coke & a bit of Orange Fanta). Maybe some Nerds Gummy Clusters if needed.

If it’s an AM showing, it’s got to be a bacon, egg, and cheese (with ketchup and hot sauce) and a large iced coffee.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

An omakase platter with a lightly dirty gin martini.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I know it was 1999; I would’ve been 3, and I’m pretty certain it was either Star Wars: The Phantom Menace or Elmo in Grouchland. That’s called range.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

The Phoenician Scheme. I saw it at Cannes and loved it, and just caught it again at Alamo Drafthouse last night. We partnered with The Cinegogue (shoutout) to bring Cannes coverage to their passionate followers — Cohost Sena Adjei and I were polling audiences directly out of the world premiere — and there were so many haters! I’m tired of the constant referendum on Wes and whether he’s a one-trick pony or up his own ass, sorry he makes what he does look so easy! I found the film emotional, zany, and a wonder to look at.

The Phoenician Scheme dir. Wes Anderson

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

So many, but I’ll say opening night, packed house for The Shining in 1980.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

Dead middle.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

You said one, but I have a few: No phones allowed. I do think seat improvement is a really smart notion. And mainly, lowering ticket prices… How are you really expecting to woo people out of their warm homes, off their cozy couches, away from their adorable dogs?

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

I’m a little torn. It’s nice to have a break in a long movie, like Lawrence of Arabia or The Brutalist. When I saw The Brutalist at TIFF, it was really cool to just rove around and hear snippets of what people were saying. But I think the spell of a movie is critical to uphold, and breaking it for intermission and re-entering the world and tone is sometimes tricky.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

I don’t watch trailers. I have this personal dogma that if I plan on seeing a movie (and I see most movies), I don’t want to see a single frame of it prior to being seated in the theater. So as much as I can’t wait to see One Battle After Another, and though I know PTA is a master trailer cutter, I’m going to see it on the first day, so I want to go in totally blind. I try to get to movies RIGHT when Nicole Kidman says “...because here… they are….”

Sometimes seeing the trailer is inevitable, and to that, I’ll say the 28 Years Later trailer, where plot-wise NOTHING is revealed and that creepy-ass Rudyard Kipling “Boots” poem gets recited, is extremely evocative.

28 Years Later dir. Danny Boyle ( trailer )

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Oof. So many. New Park Chan-wook and new Luca Guadagnino spring to mind—both have made nothing but masterpieces of late (and yes, I’m referring to Queer as a masterpiece). Chloé Zhao exiting the Marvelverse with Hamnet. CANNOT WAIT for the great Safdie-off of 2025 with Marty Supreme and The Smashing Machine.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Realistically, it’d be cool if Cord Jefferson took on Percival Everett’s James, one of my favorite books from last year. Cord adapted Everett’s Erasure into American Fiction, so he’s familiar with the tone. I’d cast Michael B. Jordan in the title role and Owen Cooper (Adolescence) or Kayo Martin (who is electric in the upcoming The Plague) as Huck Finn.

As for true DREAM: how about William Friedkin directing Leo, Denzel, and Cate Blanchett. Everyone’s in their prime. Literally have no idea what we’re cooking up, but it’d be incendiary.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

What man doesn’t want to cosplay in the world of Heat, save for the violence and death and all that? I’d also love to try my luck as a hard-boiled PI in a classic LA noir à la Chinatown. As you can tell, I might not survive the movie I’d be in, but I’d have a damn good time.

Maybe to ensure I “live” through the movie like your question asks, I’d go with any of the Indiana Jones films—save for that last one we don’t speak about.

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

If I could take us back to Film Theory 372 — shoutout to my old professor Mark Kligerman — Apparatus Theory tells us that the cinema is a kind of womb. A dark, enveloping space where we’re fully surrounded, receiving illusions of truth that, if you allow them, plug directly into the psyche at some of the deepest levels.

You don’t get that at home when you’re checking your phone or grabbing a snack. That kind of communion — between story, actor, and image — is something closer to holy. And when it works, it’s transcendent.

And honestly, shoutout to young people, who I often complain about — but they are the ones carrying the torch right now. Thanks to Letterboxd, TikTok, and Film Twitter, there’s a whole new energy and passion around moviegoing.

There are so few places left on earth where you can encounter something new and feel genuine awe and wonder. The theater is one of those last bastions, and when a movie really lands, nothing else compares.