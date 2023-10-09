15 Questions With Ezgi Eren
founder of this substack,📍LA.
1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?
11 am on a Saturday. It’s when my brain is quietest and I can absorb myself in a story fully. Bonus if the only other people in the theater are senior citizens.
2. What’s your favorite movie theater?
In LA, it used to be the Arclight Hollywood (may she be resuscitated soon). Perfect mix of great …
