11am Saturday, The Movie Theater Questionnaire

11am Saturday, The Movie Theater Questionnaire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Brown's avatar
Sarah Brown
2d

Barb and Star deserves a theater re-release and a sequel!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 11am Saturday
Gabriel Frieberg's avatar
Gabriel Frieberg
1d

Ah an AMC Lincoln square lover 🤌🤌

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 11am Saturday
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 11am Saturday
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture