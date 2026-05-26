11am Saturday

11am Saturday

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Marya E. Gates's avatar
Marya E. Gates
3d

PINA is so amazing, especially in 3D

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heather's avatar
heather
3d

“I also love cinemas that host retrospectives and that are playful with their programming, by curating showcases for different types of audiences and with different themes.” Yessss I love this too!!

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