“Here I am minutes before seeing Mickey 17”

Name: David Sims

Location: Brooklyn

Occupation: Film Critic at The Atlantic and host of the Blank Check podcast

Links: Blank Check on IG



1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

10am on a weekday, baby. This is a lifestyle question, and when I was young and spry I loved a post-dinner movie, but given that seeing movies is my job and I have three kids at home, nothing better than heading right to the cinema to kick off the day. Runner-up would be 2pm, but then I’m gonna be a sleepy lunch boy.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

Of all time, probably Phoenix Cinema in Finchley, London, a lovely one-screen indie theater that I spent so much of my teen life in—a lot of early arthouse memories were made there for young David. In New York, I do reliably think that the Brooklyn Alamo has the best sound and projection of any chain theater (though they should treat their damn workers responsible for all that better), but the best vibes are found at empty, cavernous multiplexes like the Regal Essex or the AMC 84th Street—I love the feeling that I could just start living in the walls of those places and nobody would even notice.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Nachos and ginger ale. Don’t yell at me, I’m disgusting. I really will only do that when I’m seeing a movie alone. Nothing wrong with a big bowl of popcorn and a giant Dr. Pepper (usually my go-to at the Alamo). But my favorite thing is hitting a late night rep screening at the Nitehawk (a little two-theater indie chain in Brooklyn) and getting a couple Old Fashioneds and a cheese plate while I watch Passenger 57 or some similar trash. Nobody look at me!

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

I guess the cheese plate answer belongs here, because eating a cheese plate in a dark room is impossibly hard and kinda crunchy. In Britain, at least when I was a kid, you could get pick and mix (aka a BAG of candy you assembled yourself) before your movie; someone should start doing that here. Of course, if I ate a bag of Swedish Fish during a screening now I’d probably die.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

John Huston’s Annie is the first movie I saw in a theater, which I have the dimmest memory of; my parents took me to a revival of it at the now-dead New Yorker Theater, I believe. My first real movie memory is Aladdin in 1992, at the 84th Street Loews. I remember my dad coming home that day with the tickets in his hand just as profoundly as I remember the Cave of Wonders scene scaring the bejesus out of my little brother.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

That I paid for? Lifeforce at the Nitehawk. Shout out to Cristina Cacioppo, the most exquisite programmer of 80s and 90s high-end junk. The last movie I saw in a theater was a screening of If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You at A24’s office (their theater has 12 armchairs and a big basket full of blankets because it’s so cold).

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Ooh, great question. Goodfellas or Ran or Do the Right Thing or fucking McCabe & Mrs. Miller. Imagine seeing that shit in the theater with no warning. I guess some of these I have seen at rep screenings. Heat? With the loudest sound system imaginable?

McCabe & Mrs Miller dir. Robert Altman

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

Aisle seat, back row. Don’t cancel me. But I have specific favorite seats at every screening room and theater in New York. At the AMC 68th Street IMAX, I love those back row seats that are separated out from the rest of the theater giving you easy access to the bathrooms on the top level, but one time, as I took my seat for a press screening of Dunkirk, I was chided by someone working for the studio for sitting so far back. “Mr. Nolan sits right there,” he said, gesturing to smack dab in the middle of the room. Well, kudos to Mr. Nolan’s damn bladder.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

BRIGHTER BULBS. SWITCH OUT THE BULBS. There oughta be a law. And working concessions on every floor in multiplexes.

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

Five trailers max. And no commercials, obviously. And one minute of cutesy pre-roll, please. No more.

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

I see 90% of movies “alone” now, mostly cause of my job, but I do often have pals in the room I sit near. I don’t love seeing a movie for the first time with other people, because I mostly just want to be with my thoughts after it, but I love re-seeing an old classic or a new favorite with pals. It’s fun to share those experiences!

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

In 2025? Probably the new PTA, right?

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

ONE?? I don’t know! Go somewhere like the Anthology Film Archives or Metrograph and watch movies for a whole month! (I understand that it might be difficult to do this)

Anthology Film Archives, New York. Photo cred

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

I’m a total auteurist so whatever actor a director wants to work with is cool with me, really. I’d love to see someone take a big swing at Clooney again? Maybe Wes Anderson or Fincher?

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Spirited Away. Boring answer but true. There’s a spa AND a train? I’m set.