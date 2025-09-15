Photos shared by David Berger

Name: David Berger

Location: Ojai, CA

Occupation: Founder of Ojai Playhouse

Links: Tickets, Instagram

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Friday night, Saturday and Sunday late afternoon matinees.

2. What’s the story of Ojai Playhouse?

The Ojai Playhouse is a 111-year-old historic 200 seat single screen movie theater located in the heart of downtown Ojai, CA. The theater, opened in 1914, was closed for the past decade due to building damage but was completely restored and revitalized and reopened in November 2024. We screen a variety of films - selections include first run + independent art house, repertory, family, documentaries and more (the theater has screened over 400 films in the past 8 months!).

The theater was professionally sound designed and is equipped with a state-of-the-art cinema system including a Meyer Sound, Barco 4K laser projector, restored Simplex 35mm reel-to-reel projectors, live stage, streaming capabilities, and more. The Ojai Playhouse also has a very fun and diverse concession and cocktail menu offering something for everyone.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Organic popcorn and cocktail slushie! Here at Ojai Playhouse we offer a diverse selection of nostalgic and new candy and snacks, organic popcorn, local craft beers and wines, full bar, delicious organic cocktail slushies, pizza, pretzels and more!

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Pie and espresso from David Lynch’s personal machine (that currently resides at Ojai Playhouse).

(Editor’s note: Please enjoy this dream combo at the Twin Peaks: The Return marathon at the Playhouse if you’re in Ojai this coming weekend).

5. First movie you screened at the Playhouse?

The Ojai Playhouse reopened on November 22, 2024 with multiple screenings of Michael Mann’s Heat. Other early screenings included: Anora (on 35mm), Mulholland Drive, WALL-E, Fitzcarraldo, Flow and Boogie Nights.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Ari Aster’s Eddington.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

While every seat is great at the theater, anything in the first 15 rows will really immerse moviegoers deep into the film.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Healthier snacks, special guests, improved screen + sound, fun programming.

10. Tell me about an especially memorable day at Ojai Playhouse.

Opening night of the reopening of the theater screening Heat and Laura Dern introducing Wild At Heart to a sold-out late-night audience.

Wild at Heart dir. David Lynch (Universal)

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another.

12. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Ari Aster + Nathan Fielder.

Safdie Brothers + Joaquin Phoenix or Aubrey Plaza.

13. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Mulholland Drive.

Mulholland Drive dir. David Lynch (Universal)

14. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

To escape and take a break from the outside world and enjoy the collective moviegoing experience with others.

15. Lastly, any words of wisdom for those who wish to do what you did & restore their local movie theater?

Believe deeply in what you are doing and why you are doing it. There is a support of nature that will help you accomplish the dream.

Ojai Playhouse is located at 145 E Ojai Ave, Ojai, CA.