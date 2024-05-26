15 Questions with Chelsea Shalhoup
coffee bars, air bud and 6 hours of challengers
1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?
Probably sometime in the middle of the week - like a Tuesday or Wednesday - in the evening. I feel like you get less annoying people and more people who are just really into movies.
2. What’s your favorite movie theater?
AMC Burbank 16, prob…
