Name: Catherine Corman

Location: New York

Occupation: Filmmaker

Links: Catherine’s website, IG

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Midnight screening, always. Geoffrey G. O’Brien said you should read the tabloids first when you wake up, because they’re the closest thing to dreams. And I love leaving the theater when the streets and the whole city are empty, and going home to sleep. If it’s something already out of time, like Cocteau’s Beauty and the Beast, it feels like a prelude to a dream.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

In the very back of my father’s office was a small screening room. We would spend the summers there. It seemed so big at the time, but now, when I go back, I see it is just a little room.

We weren’t allowed to have sugar at home, except on Saturday mornings, but the coffee room was next to the screening room, so we would go in and sneak sugar cubes.

Someone would always put on a movie for us to watch. Usually it was Rock ’N’ Roll High School. There was a sliding glass window with an old metal projector inside. You had to climb up wooden steps in the dark to reach it. The room was covered with grey eggshell foam someone had stapled to the wall. The movies must have gotten too loud for the nearby offices. This was the way everything was done at my father’s studio, and at his office, almost like kids building a fort, someone would have an idea and then just make it happen.

That was how we got to watch movies there. I don’t think it was planned, I don’t think we were told to. I think we just had the idea and asked someone and they let us. That was my favorite movie theater on earth.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Cherry coke and buttered popcorn.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

The old fashioned sodas they made at drug store counters, like the old Schwab’s Pharmacy on Sunset Boulevard, where the starlets would go to be discovered, and Lana Turner might be sitting at the counter next to you. They had so many flavors: Cherry Soda, Limeade, Lemon Freeze.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Macbeth at the Nuart Theater in Santa Monica. I was barely old enough to read. My parents took me to a matinee. Afterward they asked, “What was your favorite part?” and I said, “The witches.”

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Al Pacino hosted a screening of Carl Theodor Dreyer’s The Passion of Joan of Arc. He was thinking of making a film of a Shakespeare play and invited the cast to watch it. He wanted to reach that level of intensity. Somehow watching it with them, you felt her emotions more deeply. I’ve seen that film so many times, read her biography, even been to Rouen where she was executed, but I never cried before at the scene where she was burned at the stake. Watching it surrounded by actors focussed on the deep feelings unfolding within her, and trying to find a way in, to understand what was really happening inside her, so raw and vulnerable, created an atmosphere where you were able to experience it as they did. It came to life, felt real, as if her soul were revived, you could almost feel her breath, she felt so alive.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

The old metal folding chairs in the editing room at my father’s studio. There was a feeling of being so engrossed in what you were watching that at a certain point you forgot you were sitting in an uncomfortable, hard, cold chair, and it meant you were completely immersed, inside the making of the film.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

An usherette in uniform, leaning against the wall, like in the old Edward Hopper paintings of Times Square movie theaters.

New York Movie by Edward Hopper

10. What’s the ideal number of previews before a movie?

I love when it’s a revival house, and they tailor the previews to the film being shown, not necessarily films the theater will be playing soon, but previews as a prelude to the film you’re about to see.

11. Where do you stand on intermissions?

I like an intermission. It reminds me of being at the ballet.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

The Way of the Wind by Terrence Malick.

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to)

Trenque Lauquen by Laura Citarella.

Trenque Lauquen dir Laura Citarella

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Visconti’s The Leopard. That sense of an old world fading away, a lost way of being, and this small community of people who remember it. I feel so much kinship with people who want to preserve film. I only shoot film. And I know projectionists and archivists who devote their lives to preserving it. There’s such beauty to it, a thoughtfulness, and a fragility. Thomas Bernard said, “We love the arts, and humanities generally, because they are helpless.” That is how I feel about film, this beautiful, fading away art. Last summer I was at an exhibit of Tacita Dean’s work at the Menil Collection, and she had a film of Claes Oldenburg drawing, shot on 16mm, and you could almost feel the texture of the pastels. Precision takes the softness away. Film takes time, and taking time allows the beauty to unfold.

The Leopard dir. Luchino Visconti

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Historian Timothy Snyder studies the rise of tyranny in 20th Century Europe, and resistance to it. He says to support local institutions that share your values. If you care about film, if you care about movie theaters, I think it is important to support them. These kinds of communities, these values, drive a society and shape its future. Coming together to celebrate film is important. Seeing films with others is important. We’ve always known this. We can see the ruins of amphitheaters, thousands of years old.