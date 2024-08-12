Candice Lim is the host of Slate's ICYMI, a twice-weekly podcast about internet culture.

ICYMI has been my go-to driving podcast for a while so it’s really exciting to have Candice on. Check out the episodes here.

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Saturday at 2pm or Sunday at 10am. I’m a firm believer in movie first, meal second because we need to debrief. The reason I’m not super keen on the weekday movie is because…