1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

In the fall/winter: 4:30 PM on a Sunday.

In the summer: 6:30 pm on a weeknight.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

Lincoln Square AMC: Everything shows there and it reminds me of my childhood theater, the Regal Edwards Greenway Plaza in Houston. The Edwards was the first place my parents allowed m…