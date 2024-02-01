1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?
In the fall/winter: 4:30 PM on a Sunday.
In the summer: 6:30 pm on a weeknight.
2. What’s your favorite movie theater?
Lincoln Square AMC: Everything shows there and it reminds me of my childhood theater, the Regal Edwards Greenway Plaza in Houston. The Edwards was the first place my parents allowed m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to 11am Saturday ⦙ A Movie Theater Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.