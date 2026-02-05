Name: Brian Raftery

Location: Burbank, CA

Occupation: Author (Hannibal Lecter: A Life and Best. Movie. Year. Ever.: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen)

Links: Brian’s Website, Letterboxd, Instagram

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Ideally, I’d watch every new release on opening day at 10 a.m. The benefits are numerous: The crowds are thinner; the parking is easier; and, if I’m going with my wife or some friends, we can grab a bite to eat before or afterward. But the real joy of seeing a movie the moment it opens is that it allows me to discover the film on its own terms, without any spoilers or online-discourse talking-points crowding my brain. One of my favorite moviegoing experiences last year was catching the first showing of Weapons with my older daughter. We left the movie cackling with glee—and had the rest of the afternoon to talk about what we’d just seen.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I wish I were cool enough to name the Vista, or the Aero, the Los Feliz 3, or the New Beverly—all of which I love. But, truth be told, I’ve probably spent more time at the AMC 16 in Burbank than at any other theater in my entire life. The place has its issues, to be sure: The new-release indies seem to vaporize within just a few days, and the floors of the men’s bathrooms—if left unattended for long—have the potential to create new, quasi-aquatic lifeforms. But the AMC 16 is a quick drive from my house, and if what I’m looking for isn’t playing there, I can always try one of the two other AMCs right nearby. At this point, the AMC 16 has become an essential part of my L.A. moviegoing life. I’d give up every streaming-service subscription before I’d quit Stubs A-List.

AMC Burbank 16

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

I have a very primal—some might say very basic—love of popcorn with M&Ms mixed in, along with a boot-sized cup of Diet Coke. But I’m a prediabetic, which means that, on many days, I’m sneaking in a protein bar and a sad sack of almonds. But I still buy my giant Diet Coke, no matter what.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Raw chunks of Otis Spunkmeyer cookie dough, purely for nostalgic reasons: As a teenager, I worked in the concession stand where I had to wear a ridiculous bow tie and vest. I’d stick an entire pattie of frozen Spunkmeyer cookie dough in my vest pocket, and secretly gnaw away at them during each shift (please see the above note regarding prediabetes). I know some theaters offer boxes of cookie dough, but what I want is the primo version—dense, disgusting frozen pucks, full of sugar and salmonella. If these were available at my local theater, I’d finish them off before the trailers even began.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I know there were other theater outings, but the first moviegoing experience I can vividly recall was seeing The Dark Crystal in 1982 with my father at the long-ago-shuttered Anthony Wayne Theater in Pennsylvania. I was six years old, and the teaser trailer for Jaws 3-D scared the shit out of me. Despite that early quote-unquote trauma, the Anthony Wayne became one of several beloved go-to theaters of my youth, and I’m happy to hear the theater is being restored and reopened.

Anthony Wayne Theater, Pennsylvania

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Last week, I caught Primate and The Testament of Ann Lee within less than 24 hours of each other. I haven’t bought a chimp nor joined a religious movement since, though the year is still young!

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

In the summer of 2025, after years of waiting, I finally got to watch my beloved Flash Gordon in 35mm, thanks to the Academy Museum. I’ve seen it a gazillion times, but never on the big screen—and never with a big, ripping sound system blasting Queen’s The Hero at full volume. I sat in the front row, a rarity, and grinned like an idiot for 90 minutes.

Now that I’ve crossed Flash off my wishlist, there are a few others I’d love to watch with a crowd. Number one, I kid you not, is Jaws 3-D, which went from nightmare-inducer to all-time bad-movie fave.

Jaws 3-D dir. Joe Alves (Universal)

8. Have you ever seen a movie more than once in theaters?

I’m almost afraid to admit this—it’s probably the most cliched Gen-x-dude claim imaginable—but as a freshman in college, I saw Pulp Fiction five times.

Still, the film I’ve caught in the theater the most is probably Jaws, which I saw before I even knew what a movie was: My mom watched a screening of the film in 1975, while she was pregnant with me.

9. Do you stay through the credits or leave once the film ends?

I have a busy parenting schedule, so once that director credit hits, I am on my feet and heading to the door. But I always make sure to clap on the way out, like any decent Burbankian!

10. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Studio head and theater owners, I beg of you: Stretch those theatrical windows for as long as possible—especially for smaller movies. It’s a bummer when a mid-budget flick starts disappearing from screens two weeks after it opened. I’m sorry, but Black Bag should still be in theaters now!

I also think it’s time to add dedicated showings for people who want to text or stream during their movies. I’d never want to experience that kind of event myself, but a lot of younger watchers clearly want to make their moviegoing a shared event, so why not give it to them?

11. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

Several come to mind: Seeing Batman on opening night in 1989, and feeling years’ worth of anticipation pay off when the Warner Bros. logo came on the screen, and Danny Elfman’s score boomed over our heads.

Or catching Trainspotting when it first played in the U.S. in 1996, and walking out of the theater ready to renounce my U.S. citizenship, and move to the land of Blur and Begbie.

Then there was the weird Times Square screening of The Others in 2001 when, halfway through the movie, someone walked up to the screen wearing yoga clothes, and proceeded to stretch for 20 minutes, in front of the entire crowd.

But the best moviegoing experience I ever had—and that I’ll likely ever have—was in December 2019, just before the pandemic. My family and I went to see Singin’ in the Rain at the New Beverly, and it remains one of the happiest moments of my life. Everything was perfect: Elliott Gould was in the back row, sitting alongside Guillermo Del Toro. The opening Warner Bros. cartoon was the classic “One Froggy Evening.” I sat behind Saul Rubinek! As soon as the opening credits began, everyone in the theater slipped into a state of delirious, stupid happiness. It was a true communal high, right before we all had to hide in our homes for a year.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

I can’t believe that, this summer, we’re getting a long-awaited epic about a mythic figure—a man who will cross countless borders, and face countless tests, in order to face his destiny and pass into legend. All of which is to say: I can’t wait for Jackass 5! (And also The Odyssey, of course.)

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

There’s nothing I’d like to see more than for John Travolta to have yet another comeback. He just needs a filmmaker who understands his innate magnetism; who knows how to harness a movie star’s on- and off-screen powers; and who isn’t afraid to challenge him. Maybe Fincher?

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

My younger, sci-fi obsessed self would have said Flash Gordon. But now that I’m older, I think I’d rather hang out in a film like The American Friend. I’m fascinated with life in Europe during the decades after the Cold War—back when things were chilly not only politically, but also aesthetically.

The American Friend dir. Wim Wenders (New Yorker Films)

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

I don’t mean this to sound glib, but, really—what else are you gonna do with your day?

Brian’s newest book, Hannibal Lecter: A Life is now available to order here.