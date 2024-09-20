Name: Brandon Streussnig

Location: New York

Occupation: Film Journalist

Links: Brandon’s writing, Twitter

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

As much as I love seeing movies with a packed crowd and feeling the flow of that vibrate throughout the theater, I have to say, few things are better than going to see a movie midday, midweek, in a sparsely attended showing. Something about sneaking in out of the daylight, having the theater to yourself, and getting lost in a movie feels unlike anything else.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

My favorite theater is the Manor Theater in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. It's not the same since COVID; they've had to change their programming to reflect bigger and more popular trends to stay afloat, but for most of my life, this was where I discovered so many arthouse, indie, and international films that my multiplexes weren't getting. It's a little four-screen theater that's been in operation for 90+ years and it's absolutely a major contributor to my cinematic journey. Growing up, it's where my brain was broken open by Almodóvar or Assayas or Park Chan-wook. I'm grateful it still exists, but I miss what it used to be.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

I don't get snacks as much as I used to but when I do, my go-to is typically popcorn with a cherry vanilla Coke.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

A glass of wine, doesn't matter which, with a cheeseboard.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I'm sure I saw something sooner, likely something my parents brought me into because they didn't have a babysitter, but the first one I remember in full is Toy Story.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

The Mission + Q&A w/Johnnie To.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I wish I had gotten to see Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning when it played at Fantastic Fest in 2012. It's one of my favorite films, and because it's a DTV classic, I've only ever seen it at home. I would pretty much do anything to see it in a raucous, packed screening, preferably at midnight.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

In theory I'd like to be comfortable and sit in a comfortable leather recliner but that makes me sleepy within 20 minutes. I think there's something romantic about those hard seats in a shitty old theater, back row with the projector humming above you so while it's hard on my back, that's always going to be the ideal.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Start teaching proper projection again. I know in the digital age that's become a lost art but movies should not routinely look as bad as they do in major multiplexes.

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

5 trailers, no ads.

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

I love going by myself because I really enjoy sitting within the experience I just had and walking back home or to the train, rolling the images over in my mind. At most, I enjoy seeing movies with my partner because we have such lively discussions after. Very rarely do I enjoy going with a group, it's always too overstimulating.

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Megalopolis.

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

The World, the Flesh and the Devil. It's a 1959 post-apocalyptic movie starring Harry Belafonte, Inger Stevens and Mel Ferrer. I think about it constantly, it feels so far ahead of its time in terms of how it approaches racism and sexism and I never hear anyone speak about it. It's excellent.

The World, the Flesh and the Devil dir. Ranald MacDougall

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

Michael Mann and Kristen Stewart.

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Call Me By Your Name. When I daydream, it's almost always me existing in a 1980s Italian countryside in the summer.