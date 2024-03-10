15 Questions With Birsen Birdir
marketing loc manager, 📍LA/Istanbul.
1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?
Wednesday evenings. I like the mid-week movie break, bonus it’s relatively empty.
2. What’s your favorite movie theater?
Vista Theatre in Silverlake and Laemmle Royal in Santa Monica. I like small, intimate and quirky cinemas instead of gigantic crowded ones. Vista has such a unique vibe bonus they …
