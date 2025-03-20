Name: Bilge Ebiri

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

A very good question. Because of my job, I find myself going to the movies at all sorts of weird times, from morning until night. And as a father I'm often taking my son to the movies on weekends. I will say that I do not like seeing movies in the mornings, because I'm a late sleeper and if I have to wake up early for a movie I will usually fall asleep while watching it. (This is probably not a problem ordinary moviegoers have -- but there are some movie theaters that do all their press screenings in the morning, which I find deadly.)

If I ran my own movie theater and could pick and choose my times, I would probably watch movies at midnight. But if I'm being responsible, I think 2pm-4pm is my preferred time to see a film.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

In New York City, where I lived for 28 years, my favorite place to see a movie has changed somewhat over the years. (I used to love the Angelika, for example, but it's seen better days.) I love the programming at Film Forum, the Roxy Cinema, and Metrograph. I love the options at IFC Center. If I'd ever lived closer to the Museum of the Moving Image, I would have been there every day. But if I had to pick one theater as my favorite -- I think I'd go for the Walter Reade Theater. It has no bad seats (I've sat in the very front row, and I've sat in the very last row) and the screen is generously large. Nowadays I live in New Haven, and I see a lot of movies screened by the Yale Film Archive at the Humanities Quadrangle, where they have two very nice new theaters with great seats and great projection.

Outside of the New York area, I think the theater I love the most is one I've only had the chance to be in once: The Academy Museum's massive David Geffen Theater, which is a beautifully designed room with great comfortable seats and a massive, massive screen. A couple of years ago I managed to attend the premiere of a 4K restoration of Pier Paolo Pasolini's Accatone there. The film looked great on that huge screen, and there was something wonderfully bizarre about seeing it in that venue -- complete with appearances from dignitaries from the Italian government! When I was a kid, it was very hard to find most Pasolini movies on video, and I usually had to hunt down nth-generation dupes from disreputable mail order sources. The idea that I got to see Accatone of all things still feels surreal to me.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Popcorn and Coke Zero. I can't really do anything else, unless I'm at the Alamo Drafthouse or the Nitehawk and I'm ordering dinner or something.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Still popcorn and Coke Zero, probably. I have simple tastes. (Also, is there something movie theaters DON'T offer nowadays?)

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

The first movie I remember seeing in a theater is Robert Altman's The Long Goodbye, in Ankara, Turkey, when I was something like four years old. (I might have been younger, I'm not sure.) My parents however tell me that the first movie I actually saw in a theater was William Sterling's live-action adaptation of Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland from 1972. (I was born in 1973 in York, England, so it must have been screening for a while, or maybe it was a revival? Regardless, I have no memory of this movie.)

The Long Goodbye dir. Robert Altman

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

I just saw Novocaine, because it was having national sneak preview screenings this past Saturday and I have to review it this week. By the time you publish this, there's a good chance I will have seen several other films in a theater.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

There are many, many such movies, but the one I like to cite is Tron: Legacy, which got enough bad reviews when it opened that I missed seeing it in a theater in 3-D, which must have been spectacular. (Never trust the critics!) I later caught up with the film on DVD and discovered that I loved it.

Tron: Legacy dir. Joseph Kosinski

The other one I cite is Ukrainian director Yuliya Solntseva's 1961 WWII epic Chronicle of Flaming Years, which is a spectacular film that looks amazing. The Museum of the Moving Image screened it in 70mm some years ago, and I was out of town at the time. Movies from the former Soviet Union are very hard to screen due to high fees, so I have no idea if I will ever get the chance to see it again. I've only ever seen it on lousy video copies.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

I like to sit up close. Indeed, if it's not a theater where the front row is right up against the screen, I will sit in the front row. (I love the front row at the Walter Reade, at MoMA, at the Yale Film Archive. The front rows at Film Forum are too close, however.)

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Fix the inclines so that the person in front of you isn't covering the screen but also give us enough legroom. I'm a sloucher, so if somebody with perfect posture sits in front of me (which they always do), I'm generally screwed.

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

I love intermissions! I think Americans are weird about intermissions. A lot of countries (including Turkey) the films will run with intermissions even if they don't officially have one. The theater will just stop the film halfway through so people can go to the bathroom, get more snacks, etc. The movies are getting longer! If I'm sitting through a 3 hour superhero movie, give me a little break. Don't make me have to figure out when I should sneak out to pee.

11. Is there a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

I really hope Terrence Malick releases that Jesus movie in my lifetime. I hear it's finished, so I assume it'll be at Cannes this year. Hopefully someone picks it up for distribution so I can see it.

12. What’s one movie you’d recommend that people might not know about or should give another chance to?

I'm not sure how to answer this question. There are a lot of movies I think of as "underseen" but maybe not so much among film nerd circles. Here are some of the films that come to mind:



Lorenzo's Oil, George Miller

White Nights, Luchino Visconti

The Spider's Stratagem, Bernardo Bertolucci

We All Loved Each Other So Much, Ettore Scola

The Night of the Shooting Stars, Paolo and Vittorio Taviani

High Tide, Gillian Armstrong

Actress, Robert Greene

An Injury to One, Travis Wilkerson

Only the Brave, Joseph Kosinski

Passion, Jean-Luc Godard

Athena, Romain Gavras

13. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

George Miller directing Daniel Day-Lewis as Captain Ahab in an adaptation of Moby Dick.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

I suppose the correct answer is probably some New Wave film, but I would honestly just love to live inside James Mangold's A Complete Unknown. I would also love to live inside Paul Thomas Anderson's Inherent Vice, which is probably exactly the wrong message to take from that film, but whatever.

A Complete Unknown dir. James Mangold

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Movies should be bigger than we are.